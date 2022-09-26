ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tristan Thompson Posts Shirtless Selfie Amid Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone’s Flirty Interaction

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FesvI_0iAwwvry00
Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone. Shutterstock (3)

Keeping busy. Tristan Thompson hit the gym after Khloé Kardashian was spotted getting flirty with Michele Morrone.

“Sunday morning,” the basketball star, 31, captioned a shirtless selfie via Instagram Story on Sunday, September 26. “Locked in 💪🏾 Be bless.”

The topless photo comes after Kardashian, 38, with whom he shares daughter True, 4, and a 1-month-old baby boy, was spotted looking cozy with the star of Netflix’s steamy 365 Days franchise. Morrone, 31, sent fans into a tizzy after he posted an Instagram Story photo with the Good American designer while hanging backstage at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show. The Revenge Body host was there to support sister Kim Kardashian, who collaborated with the designers on the #CiaoKim collection.

In the snap, Morrone stared at Khloé as he pulled her in close, wrapping his arm around the reality TV star as he appeared to whisper something in her ear. She wore a black bodysuit with sparkly embellishments and accessorized with a matching handbag and a pair of black sunglasses, while the actor sported black trousers and an unbuttoned orange shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8uWn_0iAwwvry00
Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The pair were seated next to each other at the show, which was also attended by Kris Jenner and Kim’s kids North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4. (In addition to her three oldest kids, the Skims designer also shares son Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

Morrone’s flirty snap with Khloé comes days after the California native and Thompson welcomed their son on the Thursday, September 22, premiere of The Kardashians season 2, which highlighted the former Chicago Bulls player’s paternity drama.

The NBA star — who has been at the center of several cheating scandals — initially made headlines in late 2021 when Maralee Nichols, 31, claimed he fathered her son, Theo, whom she gave birth to that December. One month later, the athlete confirmed the paternity and issued a public apology to Khloé as the pair were still dating when he conceived the baby.

Just days before the paternity scandal made headlines, the former couple made the decision to have a baby via surrogate. Though court documents made it clear that Thompson was aware of the lawsuit for several months at that point, Khloé was left to find out when the rest of the world did — just after the embryo had been implanted.

“It’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact,” she explained during the episode. “Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else?”

The denim designer added that she kept the pregnancy secret “to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate’s.”

Khloé was overwhelmed by support after the episode’s debut on Thursday. “I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media,” she wrote via Twitter on Friday, September 23. “Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding.”

As fans reacted to the emotional episode, Thompson was spotted out in Los Angeles leaving a party with Juanita JCV. He and the OnlyFans model attended an afterparty for a Jack Harlow concert, arriving separately but leaving in the same SUV.

Comments / 4

Related
People

Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cinemablend

Kendall Jenner And Tristan Thompson Literally Walked Past Each Other At The Weeknd Concert, And It Sounds About As Awkward As You’d Expect

The relationship between Tristan Thompson and the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might be a bit strained at the moment. Despite welcoming a second child with Khloé Kardashian via surrogate, the NBA player was revealed to have cheated on her, fathering a child with another woman — a fact Khloé only became aware of as cameras rolled for their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. So apparently when Thompson crossed paths with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner at The Weeknd’s concert last Friday, it made for a pretty uncomfortable situation.
NBA
Hypebae

Tristan Thompson Encouraged Khloé Kardashian To Get an Embryo Transfer Weeks Before Paternity Scandal

The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians primarily focuses on Khloé Kardashian and the aftermath of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. In case you missed it, in the Season 1 finale, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to Khloé that Thompson is having another baby with another woman, who we eventually learn is Maralee Nichols. At the time, no one knew that the Good American founder had done an embryo transfer to welcome a second child with the basketball player.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Michele Morrone
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Flirty Interaction#American#Dolce Gabbana
Cinemablend

Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars

Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Jockstrap, 'Bares All' for 'Interview' Magazine

Kim Kardashian sets out to prove that any accessory can be stylish! The 41-year-old reality star poses wearing a jockstrap for the American Dream issue of Interview magazine. Standing in front of an American flag, Kim, who sports blonde hair and bleached eyebrows for the photo shoot, pairs the protective undergarment with a Bottega Veneta Trompe l’oeil denim jacket and baggy jeans that are pulled down, baring her bum. The cover story is appropriately titled, "Kim Kardashian Bares All."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

219K+
Followers
22K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy