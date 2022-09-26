Read full article on original website
Colorado Search Teams Find More Human Remains 1 Mile From Skull Near Adams Park
Last week, an out-of-state hunter discovered a human skull in Routt County’s Adams Park in Colorado. The hunter’s gruesome discovery then inspired a search by local search and rescue units. Amid their efforts, the teams located further human remains one mile away from where the skull was originally found.
One dead, multiple injured after motorboat accident at Grand Canyon National Park
One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River within Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday, according to a statement posted on the park's Twitter account. The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado...
Eastbound C470 closed at Alameda through Morrison Road
Eastbound C470 was closed Wednesday evening at Alameda through Morrison Road due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Kennewick Road Construction to Snarl Clearwater Avenue Between 8 pm and 6 am
If you drive Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick, beware of construction. The City of Kennewick reminds motorists that an asphalt and grinding project will affect local traffic between 8 pm through 6 am. The project is expected to be completed by the first week of October. The construction area is between...
Utility potholing in Arroyo Grande to impact traffic
Exploratory potholing to locate underground utilities on Los Berros Rd. between Quailwood Ln. and North Frontage Rd. in Arroyo Grande will impact traffic flow.
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
