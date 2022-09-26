LOS ANGELES -- Actor Brandon Stanley reveals his character, Leap-Frog in the series. After a brief cameo appearance in episode 5, eager Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be glad to know that actor, Brandon Stanley confirms that he will play the frog-based character, Leap-Frog in the popular Disney+ TV series "She-Hulk." "My real name is Eugene Patilio," Stanley tells On The Red Carpet. " I was the son of a villain named Vincent Patilio. I want to clear my father's bad name."

