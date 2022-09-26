Read full article on original website
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Stars of 'Hocus Pocus 2' talk about revisiting their spooky roles ahead of Disney+ premiere
NEW YORK CITY -- In a new movie sequel, three sisters are thrown out of Salem suspected of being witches, and then return 370 years later. Fans of the original "Hocus Pocus" know what that means, and on Friday, the original stars are reuniting on Disney+. The Sanderson sisters are...
Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy attend 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere
NEW YORK -- Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy put a spell on the red carpet at the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" Tuesday night in Manhattan. This is a sequel to the original one, which came out in 1993. It's up to three high school students...
Hulu's 'Ramy' reveals more drama, mixed in with its signature humor in season 3
LOS ANGELES -- "Ramy" is back on Hulu for season 3 and things have not gotten any easier for Ramy and the Hassan family. "I think something we examine for everybody is an overarching theme of a crisis of faith," Ramy Youssef, the series creator and star told On The Red Carpet.
Let's Meet Leap-Frog in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"
LOS ANGELES -- Actor Brandon Stanley reveals his character, Leap-Frog in the series. After a brief cameo appearance in episode 5, eager Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be glad to know that actor, Brandon Stanley confirms that he will play the frog-based character, Leap-Frog in the popular Disney+ TV series "She-Hulk." "My real name is Eugene Patilio," Stanley tells On The Red Carpet. " I was the son of a villain named Vincent Patilio. I want to clear my father's bad name."
