WSFA
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man died in Florida while attempting to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian made its way across the state on Thursday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were contacted by the man’s wife after he went missing while going outside around 1 a.m.
WSFA
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
WSFA
The numbers behind Ian so far
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Ian has caused extensive damage across the state of Florida. There really aren’t words that can accurately describe what has happened there. It’s yet another “I” storm that will never be forgotten in the U.S. Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05...
WSFA
Alabama electric cooperatives helping restore power in Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 2 million Florida customers are in the dark as of Thursday after Hurricane Ian swept through the Sunshine State. Linemen from all over the country, including crews from Alabama Rural Electric Association, have been dispatched to aid restoration efforts. Dixie, Wiregrass, Coosa River, Tallapoosa...
WSFA
Utility crews from Troy, Andalusia sent to Florida to help with power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama cities have sent crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Troy Utilities dispatched 10 people to Ocala, a community 40 miles south of Gainesville. “We sent an eight-man line construction crew that included the foreman along with three bucket trucks and...
WSFA
Temperatures coming up a little bit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be breezy and there will be plentiful sunshine once again. Only some high cirrus clouds in our eastern counties are expected. Otherwise it will be entirely sunny and a little warmer in the lower 80s. The fire weather concerns have lowered today as compared...
WSFA
Red Cross volunteers from Alabama head to Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 500 Red Cross volunteers from across the country are on the ground in Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That’s according to Kelly Hodges, executive director of Red Cross’ Central East Alabama chapter. Many of the volunteers who were...
WSFA
Former Alabama resident now in Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. (WSFA) - Florida is battening down the hatches in preparation for Hurricane Ian, including former Alabama resident Jennifer Mizell Marks and her family. “It has pivoted away from Alabama, but now it is definitely coming straight at where we’re at here in Florida,” Marks said. The...
WSFA
Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
WSFA
Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is prepared for Florida evacuees who come to the state. State trooper Kendra McKinney has seen an increase in travelers near the Wiregrass. “It has been a lot of people on 231, 431,” McKinney said. “You’re getting it from both sides....
WSFA
Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions volunteers gear up to head to Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions is another organization mobilizing its resources to deploy to the hardest hit areas of Florida. Mark Wakefield is the Disaster Relief and Chaplaincy Ministries Strategist for the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. He says they are making preparations to be set up in Arcadia, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devestation.
WSFA
Dry and slightly cooler than normal pattern continues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! It’s another breezy afternoon across central and south Alabama, but there is a ton of sunshine once again... only a few cirrus clouds in the sky to track. Otherwise it’s picture perfect fall-like weather for the last day of September. Temperatures peaked somewhere in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is a few degree cooler than normal.
WSFA
Alabama to get more electric vehicle charging stations along interstates
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Electric car owners will soon have more charging options in Alabama. On Tuesday, the Biden-Harris Administration approved Alabama’s plan to build out high-powered electric vehicle charging stations along the interstates. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $5 billion to help states install electric vehicle...
WSFA
Rebuild Alabama funding road, bridge projects in all 67 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in the state now has a state-supported project through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than 2 million dollars in state funding for 11 infrastructure projects in various cities and counties. Autauga County engineer John Mark Davis says it was about...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey awards funds for outdoor recreation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced funds to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama on Thursday. The funds from the federal Recreation Trails Program total $1.64 million and will be used to build, restore and improve trails. Gov. Ivey said these funds will be important in keeping the trails...
WSFA
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet August the story has been much different here in September. The month started wet, but that switched around to very dry around the 13th. Since September 13th, Montgomery has only recorded rain one time -- back on the 20th. The city has...
WSFA
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
WSFA
Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama amid Hurricane Ian
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Alabama situated on the dry side of Hurricane Ian, the Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a wildfire advisory for most of the state. On Wednesday, Alabama will be seeing lower than normal relative humidity and stronger winds across the state, meaning conditions are favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly, and be difficult to control. Because Alabama is already experiencing dry conditions heading into the event, Hurricane Ian will elevate fire danger for the state.
WSFA
Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort
(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.
WSFA
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mount Meigs post office will officially close Friday for the last time, the U.S. Postal Service said. According to a release, the Mount Meigs post office will be open until 11 a.m. and then close due to the non-renewal of a lease. Customers are encouraged to conduct business transactions at the Pike Road post office, less than a mile from the Mount Meigs post office.
