ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

The numbers behind Ian so far

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Ian has caused extensive damage across the state of Florida. There really aren’t words that can accurately describe what has happened there. It’s yet another “I” storm that will never be forgotten in the U.S. Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05...
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

Alabama electric cooperatives helping restore power in Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 2 million Florida customers are in the dark as of Thursday after Hurricane Ian swept through the Sunshine State. Linemen from all over the country, including crews from Alabama Rural Electric Association, have been dispatched to aid restoration efforts. Dixie, Wiregrass, Coosa River, Tallapoosa...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WSFA

Utility crews from Troy, Andalusia sent to Florida to help with power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama cities have sent crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Troy Utilities dispatched 10 people to Ocala, a community 40 miles south of Gainesville. “We sent an eight-man line construction crew that included the foreman along with three bucket trucks and...
TROY, AL
WSFA

Temperatures coming up a little bit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be breezy and there will be plentiful sunshine once again. Only some high cirrus clouds in our eastern counties are expected. Otherwise it will be entirely sunny and a little warmer in the lower 80s. The fire weather concerns have lowered today as compared...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Red Cross volunteers from Alabama head to Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 500 Red Cross volunteers from across the country are on the ground in Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That’s according to Kelly Hodges, executive director of Red Cross’ Central East Alabama chapter. Many of the volunteers who were...
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

Former Alabama resident now in Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSFA) - Florida is battening down the hatches in preparation for Hurricane Ian, including former Alabama resident Jennifer Mizell Marks and her family. “It has pivoted away from Alabama, but now it is definitely coming straight at where we’re at here in Florida,” Marks said. The...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Dashcam#Gray News#The Michigan State Police#Gray Media Group Inc
WSFA

Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is prepared for Florida evacuees who come to the state. State trooper Kendra McKinney has seen an increase in travelers near the Wiregrass. “It has been a lot of people on 231, 431,” McKinney said. “You’re getting it from both sides....
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions volunteers gear up to head to Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions is another organization mobilizing its resources to deploy to the hardest hit areas of Florida. Mark Wakefield is the Disaster Relief and Chaplaincy Ministries Strategist for the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. He says they are making preparations to be set up in Arcadia, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devestation.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Dry and slightly cooler than normal pattern continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! It’s another breezy afternoon across central and south Alabama, but there is a ton of sunshine once again... only a few cirrus clouds in the sky to track. Otherwise it’s picture perfect fall-like weather for the last day of September. Temperatures peaked somewhere in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is a few degree cooler than normal.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Alabama to get more electric vehicle charging stations along interstates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Electric car owners will soon have more charging options in Alabama. On Tuesday, the Biden-Harris Administration approved Alabama’s plan to build out high-powered electric vehicle charging stations along the interstates. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $5 billion to help states install electric vehicle...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Rebuild Alabama funding road, bridge projects in all 67 counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in the state now has a state-supported project through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than 2 million dollars in state funding for 11 infrastructure projects in various cities and counties. Autauga County engineer John Mark Davis says it was about...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Gov. Ivey awards funds for outdoor recreation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced funds to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama on Thursday. The funds from the federal Recreation Trails Program total $1.64 million and will be used to build, restore and improve trails. Gov. Ivey said these funds will be important in keeping the trails...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama amid Hurricane Ian

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Alabama situated on the dry side of Hurricane Ian, the Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a wildfire advisory for most of the state. On Wednesday, Alabama will be seeing lower than normal relative humidity and stronger winds across the state, meaning conditions are favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly, and be difficult to control. Because Alabama is already experiencing dry conditions heading into the event, Hurricane Ian will elevate fire danger for the state.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort

(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mount Meigs post office will officially close Friday for the last time, the U.S. Postal Service said. According to a release, the Mount Meigs post office will be open until 11 a.m. and then close due to the non-renewal of a lease. Customers are encouraged to conduct business transactions at the Pike Road post office, less than a mile from the Mount Meigs post office.
MOUNT MEIGS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy