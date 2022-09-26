Stop by the old Burnet County Jail for a “wax” museum treat and a bit of jailhouse stew. Members of the Bulldog Homeschoolers will be dressed as figures from the area’s past with tales to tell during this living history event set for four days in October. The first program is from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

BURNET COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO