Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
Native plant sale Oct. 1 in Llano
The Llano County Master Gardeners’ native plant sale is Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 9 a.m. on the grounds of the Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano. The sale will run while supplies last. Shoppers will find a variety of drought-tolerant native trees and plants that support...
Burnet County endorses grant pursuit by broadband infrastructure firm
The Burnet County Commissioners Court presented a letter of endorsement to fiber-optic infrastructure firm FiberLight, supporting the company’s pursuit of a federal grant that would fund the building of 128 miles of broadband cable in Burnet County. FiberLight representatives fielded questions from the commissioners after a presentation from Connected Burnet County during their regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
Lake Marble Falls drawdown starts Oct. 1
A three-month-long drawdown of Lake Marble Falls begins Saturday, Oct. 1. Within a week, the falls for which the city was named, which flow over a shelf of limestone and not marble, should be visible. The lake won’t be refilled until late December. The Lower Colorado River Authority will...
Burnet’s Esprit de Corps regional champ
The Burnet High School Esprit de Corps won the Class 2A title at a regional Bands of America competition Sept. 24 at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin. Esprit de Corps consists of the Burnet High School band and Highlandettes dance team. “I am incredibly proud of our students and...
MFISD finds housing options for staff
As home prices continue to skyrocket in the Highland Lakes, the Marble Falls Independent School District has deployed an unorthodox recruitment strategy for new teachers: finding them affordable housing. The district teamed up with local Realtor Nattlie Hoover to locate previously unlisted homes on the market and ask owners of...
‘Wax’ figures bring Burnet County history to life at old jail
Stop by the old Burnet County Jail for a “wax” museum treat and a bit of jailhouse stew. Members of the Bulldog Homeschoolers will be dressed as figures from the area’s past with tales to tell during this living history event set for four days in October. The first program is from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
National Night Out events across Burnet County
National Night Out events will be held across the Highland Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 4. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that brings together local law enforcement agencies, other first responders, and neighborhoods for a night of fun and camaraderie. Events are in:. Marble Falls, 6-8 p.m. at...
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 3, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Marble Falls City Council. 4...
Burnet County commissioner’s animal cruelty hearing Sept. 30
A hearing on an animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle owned by Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wally is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, before Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst. The case was moved Sept. 16 from Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead’s courtroom in the Burnet County Courthouse to the South Burnet County Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.
