Brad Banks to be honorary captain for Hawkeyes game against No. 4 Michigan
IOWA CITY, Iowa — 2002 Heisman Trophy runner-up Brad Banks will be the honorary captain for Saturday's Iowa game. The Hawkeyes take on No. 4 Michigan at 11 a.m. inside Kinnick Stadium. The game will air on Fox 28 and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will broadcast from University of Iowa campus on the Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn.
Big Noon Kickoff returning to Iowa City in new location
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Fox's Big Noon Kickoff Show is returning to Iowa City for the second straight season but this time it will be at a new location. Last season when Iowa played Penn State, the show set up shop at the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City. This...
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 69th anniversary of Channel 2, the first local station in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It's been 69 years since Channel 2 hit the airwaves -- the first local station to broadcast in eastern Iowa. In the 40s and 50s there were too many applicants for TV licenses so the Federal Communications put a freeze in place. According to Iowa Almanac, that meant few local stations, one in Davenport, one in Ames, and one in Sioux City until 1953.
Isaac Clark's 7 TD first half, leads G-R to dominant shutout of Northwood-Kensett
WAVERLY, Iowa — Gladbrook-Reinbeck junior QB ran or threw for seven touchdowns in the first two quarters of Thursday night's 78-0 win over Northwood-Kensett. It's the first shutout of the season for the Rebels, who improve to 6-and-0 and will travel to face fellow unbeaten Don Bosco next Friday.
Reminders for farmers and drivers during harvest season in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As harvest season gets underway across Iowa, there is an increased likelihood that drivers will more frequently encounter slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to share the road this fall. Farmers:
Xavier overcomes slow first set to sweep Prairie, extending win streak to 11
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The #1 team in class 4A, the Cedar Rapids Xavier volleyball team came from behind in the first set, but dominated the rest of the night in a 3-0 win over Prairie. The Saints have now won 11 matches in a row.
Former Iowa City school councilor awarded $12 million in emotional damages
Iowa City — A Jury has awarded Donald L. Clark, a former Iowa City elementary school councilor, $12 million dollars in damages for serving time and being charged with a crime he didn't commit. The September 29 verdict stated that Donald Clark's original lawyer, a former Johnson county public...
UI Hospitals and Clinics nurses protest patient ratios
IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Outside the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, it's busy. On Thursday, protestors gathered outside parking ramp 3 on the corner of Evashevski and Hawkins Drives, a good spot to draw attention when you need your voice heard across the street.
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
No one hurt after car fire in Iowa County on Friday morning
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a car caught fire early Friday morning in Iowa County. Williamsburg firefighters responded to the 2300 block of H Avenue around 5:40 am. The car was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived and all occupants were out...
Local man donates blood platelets for 500th time
A very loyal donor made his 500th platelet donation on Tuesday afternoon. Sammi Scott, of Mechanicsville, made the donation at ImpactLife's Lindale Crossing donation center. Platelet donors are eligible to give up to 24 times a year. Scott first began as a whole blood donor and later began donating platelets...
Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
Kirkwood's aviation maintenance program takes off thanks to grant, CID partnership
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — "Today's a great day for Kirkwood, the Eastern Iowa Airport, and the State of Iowa," says Dr. Lori Sundberg, Kirkwood Community College president. Wednesday's great day came after more than four years. In late 2018, Dr. Sundberg says, Marty Lenss with...
CRFD responds to river rescue
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) rescued a middle-aged man from the Cedar River underneath the 12th Avenue Southwest Bridge. At 6:33 p.m., emergency officials were dispatched to the report of a man in the river holding on to a bridge piling. Dispatched officials...
Ingredion workers still on strike, worried their replacements aren't properly trained
We're nearly two full months into the union strike at the Ingredion plant in downtown Cedar Rapids. Now, union officials say they're worried the replacement workers aren't properly trained to fill in on those jobs. Workers with BCTGM Local 100-G held another protest outside the facility Thursday evening after walking...
Man arrested after stealing money from Dubuque Dunkin' Donuts on Thursday morning
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was arrested after stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts in Dubuque early Thursday morning. Dubuque Police responded to the store at 2660 Dodge Street for a report of an armed robbery. Employees told police a white man entered the store around...
C avenue NE closure begins tonight for Lindale Trail project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, the following traffic impacts will be in place, and are scheduled to be completed by 5 am, Monday, October 3. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts. Motorists to anticipate travel delays. Traffic on C Avenue NE...
Downtown Cedar Rapids Library closed through Friday for final cleaning, work after fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will be closed through Friday for work following the July fire. The library will be closed one last time in relation to the fire for cleaning and restoration on September 28, 29, and 30. The library...
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Waypoint seeking your help as housing crisis hits Eastern Iowa
Cedar Rapids Waypoint's Housing Services are in historically high demand with the community seeing the number of households experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis over triple the past few years. The organization cites the pandemic, aftermath of the Derecho, and economy as a huge blow creating a loss of safety...
