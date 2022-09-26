Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Buna man's short-lived escape from Jasper County deputies earns him more charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man's short-lived flight for freedom on Wednesday after being arrested by Jasper County deputies earned him more charges to go along with the felony charge he was initially arrested for. Deputies arrested Jacob Connally, 34, of Buna, on Wednesday along County Road 722 in...
Orange Leader
Criminal investigation ongoing into Vidor child’s disappearance
VIDOR — The case of a Vidor child who went missing and was later found safe at a home in Bridge City last week remains under investigation. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll confirmed Thursday that the investigation is continuing. Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from the...
KFDM-TV
Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in collision with truck carrying logging skidder
TYLER COUNTY — Mike Lout and Steve W Stewart/KJAS - One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police identify man killed in Tuesday crash involving UTV and box truck
On Wednesday morning, authorities identified the victim of a violent Port Arthur crash that took place a day earlier. UPDATE: Port Arthur Police update state of the investigation. According to the Port Arthur Police Department, the victim is 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila was killed Tuesday morning following a...
57-Year-Old Gregory Anthony Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County,TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, a motorcycle accident occurred in Jasper County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Highway 105 in front of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
56-Year-Old Jose Ceniceros Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 midway between [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
bluebonnetnews.com
Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
Port Arthur News
Cause of death of woman killed outside club released
Authorities have released the preliminary cause of death of a woman killed in gunfire outside of a local club last week. Shyne’ Holden, 32, of Port Arthur died from a gunshot wound to her torso, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said. Holden was fatally shot Sept. 18...
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28. Louisiana State Police has reported that this crash has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Original:. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:35 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported...
newtoncountynews.net
Fatality in South Newton County, Orange Woman Dies
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Hwy. 62, near the Orange County line, that occurred Monday, September 26, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 017 Ford SUV was traveling north, while a 2021 Ford pickup was traveling south. It is reported that the pickup crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the SUV. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace. She was identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. The driver of the truck, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Burge of Call, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
KPLC TV
Money stolen from vehicles of victims who had recently visited banks
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents in which money was stolen from vehicles of people who had recently made a trip to the bank. In both cases, the victim followed the bank visit with a trip to a store, where the...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Fire Department firefighters push new engine into Station 4
This is part of an age-old tradition. Firefighters have participated in the push-in ceremony dating back to the 1800's, according to Roy west.
kjas.com
Arrestee caught after bolting from deputies
Orange Leader
Special Sheriff’s Office unit takes aim at busting narcotics in Orange County
Orange County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs. Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said he made this his goal when he became sheriff. He has a special unit dedicated to ridding the community of illegal drugs. Recent drug busts made by the unit are gaining attention.
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 21-27
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27:. A dog bite was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn. Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Perry. An assault was reported in the...
No injuries in Thursday morning house fire on south side of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured in a Thursday morning house fire on the south side of Beaumont. A neighbor called 911 to report the fire at about 9 a.m. Thursday morning saying that smoke was coming from a home in the 3800 block of Marie St. City...
Port Arthur News
Arrest made in Port Arthur for suspect wanted for torturing and killing a cat
An arrest today Port Arthur followed a police appeal to the public a week ago to help locate a suspect authorities said was tied to a cat’s torturing and killing. The Beaumont Police Special Assignment Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested Decorius Mire in Port Arthur on Wednesday.
East Texas News
Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one
A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
