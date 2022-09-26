ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Orange Leader

Criminal investigation ongoing into Vidor child’s disappearance

VIDOR — The case of a Vidor child who went missing and was later found safe at a home in Bridge City last week remains under investigation. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll confirmed Thursday that the investigation is continuing. Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from the...
VIDOR, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
VOTAW, TX
Port Arthur News

Cause of death of woman killed outside club released

Authorities have released the preliminary cause of death of a woman killed in gunfire outside of a local club last week. Shyne’ Holden, 32, of Port Arthur died from a gunshot wound to her torso, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said. Holden was fatally shot Sept. 18...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Fatality in South Newton County, Orange Woman Dies

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Hwy. 62, near the Orange County line, that occurred Monday, September 26, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 017 Ford SUV was traveling north, while a 2021 Ford pickup was traveling south. It is reported that the pickup crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the SUV. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace. She was identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. The driver of the truck, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Burge of Call, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
ORANGE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
COLEMAN, TX
kjas.com

Arrestee caught after bolting from deputies

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a man who was placed under arrest on Wednesday managed to add two more charges against himself when he bolted and ran from deputies. A statement from the department said that deputies went to County Road 722 near Buna and arrested 34-year-old Jacob...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 21-27

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27:. A dog bite was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn. Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Perry. An assault was reported in the...
GROVES, TX
East Texas News

Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one

A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

