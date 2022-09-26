ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Swede Switzer
4d ago

"Contrary to the vision of the left, it was the free market which produced affordable housing - before government intervention made housing unaffordable." Dr. Thomas Sowell

auvencetri
4d ago

he wants to keep your tabor money. he has signed off on 87 new taxes and fees so far. yes the number is accurate. the state budget has grown greatly since he has been in office. ENOUGH

Stevens
3d ago

Why isn't the fact that he said the Colorado State Legislature should TAKE OVER ZONING IN CITIES AND TOWNS LIKE CALIFORNIA, NOT THE MAIN CONCERNS HERE WITH YOU PEOPLE??? THAT statement right there says everything you need to know about the direction Polis will take this State! Even if your neighborhood doesn't want a monster public housing unit, YOU won't have a say in it! This liberal, socialist legislature will TELL you who your neighbors are! THINK PEOPLE, THINK!

