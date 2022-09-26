Jim Harbaugh uses an old adage to demonstrate the uniqueness of Blake Corum

Gregory Shamus | Getty Images

Blake Corum has been a force for Michigan over their first four weeks of the season. With Hassan Haskins off to the NFL, the backfield has been all Corum’s during the Wolverine’s 4-0 start. For Jim Harbaugh, he has pinpointed the one talent that truly sets Corum apart as a running back.

Harbaugh broke down Corum’s unique style of rushing during media on Monday. He used an old phrase to better articulate his lead back’s ability to make defenders miss in the smallest gaps.

“There’s an old saying in football. ‘A running back who can miss somebody by the narrowest of margins is an unbelievable talent’. Blake can get so close to a defender or would-be tackler, within inches, and then make the slight move where somebody that close doesn’t even touch him,” said Harbuagh. “Some backs will make the cut a yard away or two yards away. Blake Corum gets to the point where he can smell their breath. Then (he) makes the slight, six-inch cut and misses them by the narrowest margins. It’s incredible.”

That elusiveness has paid off for Corum in the box score to open the 2022 season. He has already rushed for 478 yards and nine touchdowns through four games. Corum scored five touchdowns alone during their blowout against UConn. He then followed that up with a 243-yard, two-touchdown game in their Big Ten opener against Maryland.

His style even frustrates his own teammates when trying to defend him. No matter how close they get to him, Harbaugh knows they don’t realize they’re not close enough until Corum’s already gone.

“The vision, the low center of gravity. Players talk about having just a hard time finding him,” said Harbaugh. “The real key to success is just how close he can get to a defender and miss by the narrowest of margins.”

With all kinds of QB controversy at Michigan this season, they can relax knowing Corum is in the backfield and ready to be their rock. That sort of steady consistency in the run game has been the Wolverine’s bread and butter for the last season and a half. Now, Corum will do his best to continue that slippery success in the run game this weekend on the road against Iowa.