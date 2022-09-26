Read full article on original website
Joan Phelps, 64, of Spencer Formerly of Royal
Funeral services for 64-year-old Joan Phelps of Spencer, formerly of Royal will be Tuesday, October 4th, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
Thomas Cushing, 69, of Spencer
Private family services for 69-year-old Thomas Cushing of Spencer will be held at a later date. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Bruns, 87, of Spirit Lake
A memorial service for 87-year-old Richard Bruns of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, October 1st, at 11:30 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 until the time of the service at the funeral home. Robinson Funeral Home,...
Phyllis Ehlers, 81, of Storm Lake
Funeral services for 81-year-old Phyllis Ehlers of Storm Lake will be Saturday, October 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake...
Courtney Engeltjes, 29, of Everly
A funeral service for 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes of Everly and her newborn daughter Kasey will be Saturday, October 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at First Reformed Church of Sanborn. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center is in charge of the...
KICD Coaches Preview: Fort Dodge @ Spencer, West Hancock @ Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers will play their final home regular season game Friday night at Dale Norton Field. The opponent this week is the Dodgers of Fort Dodge who come in at 2-3 on the year. Fort Dodge is coming off of a rough game, where...
Troy “Bum” Satern, 51, of Emmetsburg
Services for 51-year-old Troy “Bum” Satern of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, October 1st, at 10 a.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in...
Don Behrens, 64, of Kansas City, MO and formerly of Storm Lake
Services for 64-year-old Don Behrens of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Storm Lake will be Tuesday, October 4th at 10:30 AM at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, October 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home of Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Skip Higley, 94, of Florida Formerly of Emmetsburg
Services for 94-year-old Skip Higley of Florida, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Saturday, October 1st, at 3 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg...
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
Scouting the Opponent: The Fort Dodge Dodgers
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – It’s Football Friday for the Spencer Tigers. Let’s take look at their opponent tonight, the Fort Dodge Dodgers. Fort Dodge has one of the longest Football Histories in the State of Iowa. The Dodgers are one of the current 4A schools that were playing in 4A before realignment 2 years ago. Their best era was in the late 70s and early 80s when only 8 teams were making it to the playoffs. They made it to the Playoffs 3 times in 8 years during that era, and would go as far as the Semi-Finals in 1978. Since then it has been lot of first round exits for the Dodgers when the qualify. When the Playoffs were at 32 teams the Dodgers never made it in to the round of 16.
Spencer Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teenager escaped injury after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover east of town Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was eastbound on 330th Street a short distance past the east bypass when her vehicle began to fishtail after crossing a bridge.
UPDATED: Fire At Casey’s In Hull Causes Severe Damage; Possibly Totaling Building And Contents
Hull, Iowa– The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged — possibly totaled — in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, at about 7:00 a.m., the Hull Fire Department was called to the report of a fire in the kitchen at Casey’s at the corner of Highway 18 and K52 in Hull.
Sisters become new owners of The Garage
INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
Man Charged in Milford Shooting Death Competent To Stand Trial
Milford, IA (KICD)– The man charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of woman outside a Milford business earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial. 27-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in February before fleeing the scene....
2022 Spencer Chamber Annual Meeting
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting was held Tuesday night. Chamber Director Sheriffa Jones announced the very first winner of the Spirit of Spencer Award is Spencer Radio Group’s President and General Manager, Dave Putnam. The Spirit of Spencer award was formerly...
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
Candidates For Clay County Attorney To Participate In Live Forum
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We are about a month away from the 2022 Mid-Term Elections which will have a handful of contested races on local ballots. Among those will be a two person battle for Clay County Attorney with Democrat incumbent Travis Johnson and Republican challenger Ashley Herrig both planning to participate in a public forum on Wednesday evening put on by local media.
