ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, PA

Coffee to-go. Creamer spills in Philipsburg, closing part of Route 322 for 2 hours

By Josh Moyer
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkW21_0iAww4c400

A mile-long stretch of Route 322 was closed in both directions around Philipsburg — for about two hours — after a tractor trailer spilled an estimated several dozen gallons of heavy coffee creamer on the road Monday morning.

Motorists were forced to detour through Philipsburg, between 11 a.m. and just after 1 p.m., as Route 322 was closed for cleanup between North Centre Street and East Presqueisle Street.

According to Justin Butterworth, assistant chief of the Philipsburg Fire Department, the driver of the 18-wheeler acknowledged he hit his brakes hard, which popped open the top hatch of the vehicle and forced some of the “ extremely slippery ” creamer to spill onto the road. There was no crash, and there were not believed to be any injuries.

Although the fire department responded to the scene in about 10 minutes, traffic had already dragged much of the creamer in both directions to force the dual-lane closure. The fire department alerted PennDOT, which did not have a sand truck in the area, so Butterworth said the borough used its own specialized sand to absorb the creamer.

Route 322 around Philipsburg opened back up shortly after 1 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqZ5o_0iAww4c400
Hope Fire Company, PennDOT and the Philipsburg Borough all responded Monday morning to an incident involving a tractor trailer that spilled an estimated several dozen gallons of heavy coffee creamer on to Route 322, making for “extremely slippery” conditions. Courtesy of Hope Fire Company

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 310

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 310 on Tuesday evening. According to police, the accident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, on State Route 310 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2013...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Escapes Injuries in One-Vehicle Crash on Rattlesnake Road

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Rattlesnake Road on Tuesday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:14 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, on Rattlesnake Road, west of Siple Road, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Utility Pole Sheared, Knocked Out Windstream Services

A hit-and-run crash in Eldred Township earlier this month left a utility pole sheared, knocked out Windstream service. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) On September 18 around 9:06 a.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a damaged utility pole and line along Roseville Sigel Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philipsburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philipsburg, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
State College

Brewery Looks to Be Part of ‘Cool Future’ in Philipsburg

The team starting up The Dead Canary Brewing Company hopes to fill a void that has been missing in Philipsburg for roughly 80 years when the microbrewery opens this fall. According to them, that is the last time a brewery operated in the old mountain town. During those 80 years,...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Go#Spills#Penndot
fox8tv.com

Punxsutawney House Fire

Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to escape the blaze unharmed and the...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Dutchtown Road

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Thursday on Dutchtown Road. On Thursday, September 22, around 7:25 p.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Dutchtown Road, at its intersection with North Main Street, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Officials: Fire destroys home in Punxsutawney

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On September 28 around 8:30 a.m., troopers from PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to 704 Kirkman Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief. It was discovered that during the overnight hours, an unknown person(s) stole mail from...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details on Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Clearfield Man

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield man was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Morris Township last Wednesday. On Wednesday, September 21, around 1:10 p.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, Clearfield County. A 2008 Honda Fit, driven by...
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County

Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police locate missing Indiana County woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing Indiana County woman.Police had previously reported that Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.An update was provided by police, saying that she had been found. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
4K+
Followers
224
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy