ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Luke Combs Shares The Sweet Reason He'd Rather FaceTime Than Text

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaCCU_0iAwvvuB00
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Combs fielded a few questions about his phone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he performed a powerful set during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (September 24). Among other responses, Combs had a sweet answer inspired by his family.

The “Hurricane” superstar and his wife, Nicole , welcomed their first child earlier this year . Tex Lawrence Combs made his arrival on Fathers Day (June 19), and right away, the proud parents were “over the moon in love with this little guy,” Combs shared at the time. “Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

Combs said he would choose to FaceTime — rather than text, audio message or call — because “I can see my wife and my son on there,” even if he’s out of town on tour. That way, there’s “a bit of that human connection” in the conversation, he said in the clip shared on TikTok .

@lukecombs

When it comes to my phone, here are some of my favorite things! Head to @T-Mobile’s TikTok for Part 2 of this video! #iHeartFestival2022 #TMobilePartner #TMOFrontRow

♬ original sound - lukecombs

Combs also shared a few other details about his phone as he fielded questions from T-Mobile . He reflected on the biggest bass he ever caught, his favorite onstage photo that includes the crowd (a snapshot with Addi , a teen battling cancer who got to meet Combs and sit onstage with him during a heartfelt moment at a concert in Columbus, Ohio), his favorite hometown meal and more.

Combs delivered a powerful performance at the festival over the weekend. The reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Artist of the Year winner performed “Kind of Love We Make,” “When It Rains It Pours” “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and other anthems. The all-star lineup included fan-favorite artists across all genres. Other country artists who performed at the festival include Morgan Wallen , Ryan Hurd , Chase Rice , Carly Pearce and Maren Morris . In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

@tmobile

@lukecombs is really doin’ this! He gave us an uncensored inside look at his phone. #TMOFrontRow

♬ original sound - T-Mobile

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
State
Ohio State
iHeartRadio

Carrie Underwood Powerfully Performs Career-Spanning Hits In Unique VR Show

Carrie Underwood knew she needed to “just let loose.”. Reflecting on the day she started writing her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, Underwood set her sights on writing fun music that’s influenced by genres across the board. Her early intentions shine throughout the 12-track project, which debuted in June. Underwood previously shared that she “grew up listening to so many different kinds of music. I feel like that is extremely evident in this body of work.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Chase Rice
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Facetime#Iheartradio Music Awards#Tiktok#Addi
iHeartRadio

Charlie Puth Finally Shares Full Version Of 'Charlie Be Quiet!'

Ever since Charlie Puth shared a video detailing a new idea for this song, fans have been clamoring for an official release. On Friday, September 30th, their wish was granted, and even better, the track is featured on his upcoming album Charlie. "What if there was a song called 'Charlie...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

178K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy