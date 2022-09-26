Luke Combs Shares The Sweet Reason He'd Rather FaceTime Than Text

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Combs fielded a few questions about his phone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he performed a powerful set during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (September 24). Among other responses, Combs had a sweet answer inspired by his family.

The “Hurricane” superstar and his wife, Nicole , welcomed their first child earlier this year . Tex Lawrence Combs made his arrival on Fathers Day (June 19), and right away, the proud parents were “over the moon in love with this little guy,” Combs shared at the time. “Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

Combs said he would choose to FaceTime — rather than text, audio message or call — because “I can see my wife and my son on there,” even if he’s out of town on tour. That way, there’s “a bit of that human connection” in the conversation, he said in the clip shared on TikTok .

Combs also shared a few other details about his phone as he fielded questions from T-Mobile . He reflected on the biggest bass he ever caught, his favorite onstage photo that includes the crowd (a snapshot with Addi , a teen battling cancer who got to meet Combs and sit onstage with him during a heartfelt moment at a concert in Columbus, Ohio), his favorite hometown meal and more.

Combs delivered a powerful performance at the festival over the weekend. The reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Artist of the Year winner performed “Kind of Love We Make,” “When It Rains It Pours” “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and other anthems. The all-star lineup included fan-favorite artists across all genres. Other country artists who performed at the festival include Morgan Wallen , Ryan Hurd , Chase Rice , Carly Pearce and Maren Morris . In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.