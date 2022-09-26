ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Bitcoin Will Benefit if SEC Moves To Regulate Crypto Assets, Says US Senator Cynthia Lummis – Here’s Why

A pro-crypto US Senator says that Bitcoin (BTC) would greatly benefit if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) further regulates crypto assets. In a new interview with Coin Stories host Natalie Brunell, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming says that the crypto industry could use some regulations to shed fraudulent altcoins.
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
