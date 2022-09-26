Read full article on original website
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
Abra CEO Predicts Crypto Rally After End of Strong Dollar, Says Digital Asset Banks To Take Over TradFi
The CEO of crypto wealth management platform Abra thinks the largest bank in the world in 20 years will be a “crypto bank.”. Bill Barhydt says in a new conversation with Anthony Scaramucci at Salt New York that the future biggest banks will either be the incumbent institutions who adapt to cryptos, or they will be replacement upstarts.
Here Are Some Top Crypto Projects To Track for the Next Bull Market, According to Bankless
The crypto finance platform Bankless is detailing several digital assets and sectors that traders may want to keep an eye on for the next bull market. In a new update to subscribers, Bankless says even though the digital assets industry feels “rudderless” right now, the future is bright.
Ethereum Co-Founder Reveals He Is Amassing Cardano, Polkadot and One Additional Smart Contract Altcoin – Here’s Why
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio says that besides Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum, he is also keeping his eyes on Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM). In a new interview on Kitco News, Di lorio says he is stocking up on the three smart contract altcoins because of the people working on these projects.
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
Crypto Analyst Warns Altcoins Could Crash by Up to 60% More – Here’s the Timeline
Popular crypto analyst Jason Pizzino predicts further losses for the altcoins market even after its valuation already plunged from a peak of over $900 billion in late 2021 to around $200 billion currently. In a new video, Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the current $221 billion market cap...
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Says Epic Move Incoming – Here Are His Targets
A popular analyst and trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin (BTC) would collapse by up to 50% when it was trading at over $40,000 in March is now warning of new crypto market lows. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that once the brief crypto bounce has ended,...
Lum Network Launches DFract, the First Crypto Index of the Cosmos Ecosystem
Lum Network, an innovative project aiming to bring mass adoption in Web 3.0 and in the Cosmos ecosystem, is launching a new DeFi product built on top of its blockchain for the Cosmos ecosystem – DFract (DFR). DFract is a new kind of crypto index designed for multichain ecosystems....
Second Largest Stablecoin by Market Cap Expands to Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and These Three ETH Rivals
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says it intends to make the second largest stablecoin by market cap available on five additional blockchain ecosystems. The digital financial technology firm says that USDC will be available on layer-1 blockchains Arbitrum One, NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Optimism (OP) and Polkadot (DOT) by the end of the year.
Bitcoin Will Benefit if SEC Moves To Regulate Crypto Assets, Says US Senator Cynthia Lummis – Here’s Why
A pro-crypto US Senator says that Bitcoin (BTC) would greatly benefit if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) further regulates crypto assets. In a new interview with Coin Stories host Natalie Brunell, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming says that the crypto industry could use some regulations to shed fraudulent altcoins.
Pantera CEO Dan Morehead Details ‘Biggest Existential Risk’ to Crypto Industry
The CEO of digital asset hedge fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is revealing an “existential risk” that the crypto industry faces. says that most of the risks that the crypto industry has encountered since its inception have disappeared but the regulatory risks remain. “I think the biggest kind...
Crypto Trader Says One Altcoin That’s Exploded 120% This Month Is About To Nuke – Here’s His Target
A widely followed digital asset trader and analyst is predicting a massive fall in price for a heavily traded cryptocurrency. Pseudonymous crypto analyst and trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,500 Twitter followers that the original utility token of the collapsed Luna ecosystem, Luna Classic (LUNC), is “going to nuke.”
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
Crypto Analyst Details Bitcoin Playbook Through October, Says US Dollar Index Is Bullish for Crypto
A widely followed crypto analyst is sharing what he expects to be Bitcoin’s (BTC) trajectory over the next month. Crypto trade Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers what to expect from the king crypto should BTC continue trading above $18,700. “As long as $18,700 holds, this is my...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says One Catalyst To Drive Adoption for Over 90% of Those Still Not in Crypto
The CEO of Binance digital asset exchange, Changpeng Zhao, is revealing a way of increasing the global adoption of cryptocurrencies. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the Binance CEO says that having regulations for the digital asset industry would “ease” crypto adoption. “I do believe that having regulatory...
Top Crypto Analyst Sees Silver Lining for Bitcoin, Says October Historically Bullish for BTC
A popular crypto strategist says that based on historical price action, Bitcoin (BTC) could be setting up for a bullish October. The pseudonymous analyst known as Kaleo tells his 535,900 Twitter followers that a much-needed relief rally may be in sight for BTC. “Tracking price action over the past decade,...
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Soars 30% in One Week, Massively Outpacing Bitcoin and Overall Crypto Market
One Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is surging by nearly 30% this week as it outpaces both the king crypto and the overall digital assets market. Interoperable blockchain network Quant (QNT) has sparked a rally over the last seven days, going from $103.14 on September 14th to $133.34 at time of writing, a nearly 30% gain.
CFTC Chair Calls Bitcoin and Ethereum ‘Digital Commodity Tokens’, Says Regulator Seeking More Power From Congress
Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says he is seeking authority from US Congress to regulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other digital tokens as commodities. In a new CNBC interview, Behnam reiterates a position held by other US regulatory agencies that Bitcoin is a commodity,...
