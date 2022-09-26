ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Police: 2 students hurt in attacks at Georgia bus stops

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city left two students wounded Monday morning after one boy was stabbed during a fight and another got shot walking to the bus, police said.

Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10 minutes apart, weren’t related.

Police found the first victim when someone called 911 at about 7:17 a.m. to report children fighting at a bus stop, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. A 12-year-old boy had been stabbed in the abdomen with a knife, police said in a statement. The child was treated and released at a hospital.

At 7:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to a second location where a school bus was heading to the hospital with a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. Police said the teenager had been shot in the torso while walking to the bus. He was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the police statement.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy on aggravated assault charges in the stabbing, police said. No arrests were announced in the shooting, and police said the gunshot victim was not cooperating with investigators.

