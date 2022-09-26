ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

Worland Cross Country At The Fox and Hound

The Worland Warrior Cross Country Team will be in Cody Thursday for the Fox and Hound Race. The Race will be at the Olive Glenn Golf Course in Cody. Buffalo, Cody, Lander, Lovell, Powell, Riverton, Rocky Mtn/Burlington, Thermopolis, and Worland are set to compete. The Fox and Hound Race begins...
WORLAND, WY
Preview: Cody Broncs Host Green River for Homecoming

The Cody Bronc Football team will return to action tonight as they play host to the Green River Wolves for Homecoming. It’s the second conference game of the season for Cody who sports a 4-0 overall record, 1-0 in league play. The Wolves enter the contest 1-4 overall, 0-1 in league play. I caught up with Head Coach Matt McFadden and here’s that preview:
CODY, WY
Weekly Sports Schedule for Cody and Area College Teams

Sports Schedule for the week of Septeber 26th through October 1st. Here is the weekly sports schedule for Cody and area college teams. It is homecoming week for Cody High School and there’s plenty of activity going on. Let’s first take a look at what sports will be broadcast...
CODY, WY
Bighorn Basin Civil Air Patrol Hosting Open House in Powell

The Bighorn Basin’s wing of the Civil Air Patrol invites residents to an open house – and encourages teenagers to consider volunteering to learn the skills the patrol uses to change and save lives. The Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol will be hosting an Open...
POWELL, WY
SYP: Joy Hill, Dossie Overfield, Park County Land Use Plan

Planning and Zoning Director for Park County Joy Hill and Park County Commissioner Dossie Overfield spoke about the status of the Land Use Plan or LUPAC. They answer the question of why do they want the public’s input, what some comments from people have been and upcoming meetings that people in Park County are encouraged to attend.
PARK COUNTY, WY
Center of the West Curator Fact Checks Top-Selling Video Game

One of the top attractions in Wyoming is the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. The museum was founded in 1917 by Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney. Today, the center is the home to 5 different museums located under one roof with their mission statement stating, “Connecting people to the stories of the American West.”
CODY, WY
SYP: Kelly Simone, running for CRH Hospital Board

Kelly Simone, running for Cody Regional Health Hospital Board, talked about what role should the board should play in running the hospital to best serve the community. Also, Kelly talked about how she and her collogues got through the pandemic as a front-line, medical professional and if any lessons were learned going through that difficult time. Kelly also mentioned that employee recruitment and retention is an issue that she would tackle if elected to the board.
CODY, WY

