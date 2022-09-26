Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mybighornbasin.com
Worland Cross Country At The Fox and Hound
The Worland Warrior Cross Country Team will be in Cody Thursday for the Fox and Hound Race. The Race will be at the Olive Glenn Golf Course in Cody. Buffalo, Cody, Lander, Lovell, Powell, Riverton, Rocky Mtn/Burlington, Thermopolis, and Worland are set to compete. The Fox and Hound Race begins...
mybighornbasin.com
Preview: Cody Broncs Host Green River for Homecoming
The Cody Bronc Football team will return to action tonight as they play host to the Green River Wolves for Homecoming. It’s the second conference game of the season for Cody who sports a 4-0 overall record, 1-0 in league play. The Wolves enter the contest 1-4 overall, 0-1 in league play. I caught up with Head Coach Matt McFadden and here’s that preview:
mybighornbasin.com
Weekly Sports Schedule for Cody and Area College Teams
Sports Schedule for the week of Septeber 26th through October 1st. Here is the weekly sports schedule for Cody and area college teams. It is homecoming week for Cody High School and there’s plenty of activity going on. Let’s first take a look at what sports will be broadcast...
mybighornbasin.com
Bighorn Basin Civil Air Patrol Hosting Open House in Powell
The Bighorn Basin’s wing of the Civil Air Patrol invites residents to an open house – and encourages teenagers to consider volunteering to learn the skills the patrol uses to change and save lives. The Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol will be hosting an Open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Joy Hill, Dossie Overfield, Park County Land Use Plan
Planning and Zoning Director for Park County Joy Hill and Park County Commissioner Dossie Overfield spoke about the status of the Land Use Plan or LUPAC. They answer the question of why do they want the public’s input, what some comments from people have been and upcoming meetings that people in Park County are encouraged to attend.
mybighornbasin.com
Center of the West Curator Fact Checks Top-Selling Video Game
One of the top attractions in Wyoming is the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. The museum was founded in 1917 by Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney. Today, the center is the home to 5 different museums located under one roof with their mission statement stating, “Connecting people to the stories of the American West.”
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Kelly Simone, running for CRH Hospital Board
Kelly Simone, running for Cody Regional Health Hospital Board, talked about what role should the board should play in running the hospital to best serve the community. Also, Kelly talked about how she and her collogues got through the pandemic as a front-line, medical professional and if any lessons were learned going through that difficult time. Kelly also mentioned that employee recruitment and retention is an issue that she would tackle if elected to the board.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody School Board Candidates Share Their Priorities for Park County School District #6
The priorities of the candidates for Park County School District #6’s Board of Trustees have been published, as each candidate shared why they want a seat and a say in Cody’s public education. One of the races on the ballot in the 2022 General Election is the Park...
Comments / 0