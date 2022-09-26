ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane Ian

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County holds inaugural Public Safety Job Fair Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, recruitment has been a challenge for fire and police departments across Lucas County. Tanya Saunders, Lucas County's director of planning and development, said it was time to try a new approach. The county hosted the inaugural Public Safety Job Fair on Friday, bringing in recruiters from nearly a dozen city and first responder programs to the consolidated services building in West Toledo.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
WATERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
Toledo, OH
Government
13abc.com

Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Another local resident warns against check washing scam

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
ROSSFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Michael#Urban Search And Rescue#Northwest Ohio#Asst#Toledo Fire Rescue#Ohio Task Force
13abc.com

5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday. According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police investigating stabbing in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in West Toledo early Friday morning. Police say they were patrolling the area of Monroe and North Detroit around 4:50 a.m. when a man flagged them down. The victim then told police that he had been stabbed, and police observed an apparent stab wound on his upper back.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Apartment fire in Bowling Green sends one person to hospital Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to a fire on the third floor of the Fairview Manor apartments Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. According to BG Fire, the apartment complex, which is located on N. Grove Street, has primarily senior residents and residents with disabilities; many residents were still in the building at the time of the fire and required some assistance evacuating.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Copland Blvd. closure on Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Copland Boulevard will close on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will last for one day. The road closure will occur between Anthony Wayne Trail and Golf Lane, and will accommodate the ongoing Anthony Wayne Trail Roadway Reconstruction project. More on WTOL 11:
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WTOL 11

Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month

TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living. 13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Big win for small business in Perrysburg

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
PERRYSBURG, OH
wktn.com

One Person Injured in Findlay Crash

An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Man dies in car, left for hours while waiting in elementary school drop off line

TOLEDO, Ohio — School security is top of mind for many parents this school year but a local family is questioning the security at a TPS elementary school. Last Monday, Dale Garrett dropped off his girlfriend's grandson at Longfellow Elementary School, something he regularly does. But by the end of the school day, EMS were in the parking lot trying to save his life.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot at in south Toledo while sitting in garage

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man reported to police that someone shot at him Tuesday while he was sitting in his garage. The incident took place just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Gawil Ave. When officers arrived, Keiandre Pirtle, 31, told them he was sitting...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy