inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 11300 block of North CR 1000E, Cromwell. Numerous tools were stolen from a construction trailer. Damage: Up to $4,570. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 11:21 p.m. Thursday,...
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla
WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
inkfreenews.com
Jane Steeley — PENDING
Jane Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Don Evans Runyan — PENDING
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Ricky L. Creekmore, $8,561.01. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Sandra J. Hall, $592.38. Rent-A-Center v. Bre-Anne Holland, $1,076.43. Travis Holland,...
WANE-TV
Man arrested after chase on I-69
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
inkfreenews.com
Alice V. Balmer — UPDATED
Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of rural Akron, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille (Searer) Perry. She married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Alabama, to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death Nov. 10, 2014.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Theft, Drug Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after officers allegedly found a stolen trailer and illegal drugs at her home. Breanne Catherine Bolt, 31, 2504 West Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; theft, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
inkfreenews.com
Marilyn Cole — PENDING
Marilyn Cole, 92, formerly of the Chicago area and Winona Lake, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Food Banks and Pantries — Same Mission, Different Role
WARSAW — It is a common misconception that food banks and pantries are the same; they do have similar goals, but they are far from identical. Food banks and pantries serve the same cause; they want to provide aid for anyone in their area who is struggling with food insecurity. However, banks and pantries differ in the way they provide such help.
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
inkfreenews.com
Akron Man Sentenced In Theft Of Vehicles
WARSAW — An Akron man will serve three years in prison after stealing two vehicles and resisting arrest. In the first case, Derek J. Flenner, 29, 14484 E. 100S, Akron, was charged with auto theft, a level 6 felony. He was also charged with auto theft, a level 6 felony; and driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor, in a second case. In a third case, Flenner was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; and driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor. An additional driving while suspended prior charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident
A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
inkfreenews.com
KLA Learns About Water Resources At Lilly Center
WARSAW — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Kosciusko Leadership Academy cadets visited The Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams at Grace College. Dr. Nate Bosch, director of Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams, and Heather Harwood, executive director for Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation, presented the economic impact of the Lakes and the importance of protecting the greatest natural assets in Kosciusko County.
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
inkfreenews.com
Cool Weather Settles In Across Northern Indiana
WARSAW — A cool weather pattern that has settled in across northern Indiana will remain for possibly two weeks. According to the National Weather Service, it will remain dry through Wednesday, Oct. 5. South Bend and Fort Wayne both saw lows dip to 37 overnight Thursday. The forecast for...
inkfreenews.com
Nappaneee BMV Closing Part Of Statewide Trend
2022: Indianapolis-Ameriplex, Indianapolis-North Meridian, Napanee. INDIANAPOLIS – Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The Indiana BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019,...
