Tulsa, OK

Tulsa City Council votes to allow drivers to make U-turns at signalized intersections

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — After being illegal for decades, it is now legal to make a U-turn at a signalized intersection in Tulsa.

Until June, Tulsa had a city ordinance banning drivers from making a U-turn at any signalized intersection, regardless of if they had a green light.

“The law itself has been on the books for many, many years,” said Lieutenant Paul Madden, Traffic Safety Coordinator for the Tulsa Police Department.

During those years, if you were caught making a U-turn at any intersection with a traffic light, even if yours was green, you could have received a $185 fine.

That is, until the Tulsa City Council took a vote this past June.

“Now, you can make a U-turn with proper right of way,” Madden said.

They got rid of the ordinance banning U-turns at lights. But Madden says that doesn’t mean you can just start making U-turns whenever you please.

“Drivers must have a green light to do such and a green arrow to do such,” he said.

Even if you do have the light, that doesn’t automatically make your U-turn a legal one.

For instance, if your car doesn’t have a tight enough turning radius to make a U-turn without having to stop and back up, you could still find yourself winding up with a fine. According to Tulsa code, that’s still illegal.

“You have to make that U-turn in one motion or you can’t make it at all,” Madden said.

FOX23 asked Madden, what about situation where--at the same time one direction gets a green left turn arrow--another direction gets a green right turn arrow? If that left turner can now legally U-turn… who has the right of way?

Madden says if both drivers are following the law when they turn, they shouldn’t have to worry about crossing the other’s path.

“All drivers must maintain lane integrity,” he said. “if you’re turning to the right, you must turn from right lane to right lane. If you’re turning to the left, you must turn from left lane to left lane.”

He says the most important thing you need to do, even if you have a green light, is watch for pedestrians. Never U-turn at the crest of a hill or anywhere else you don’t have 100 percent visibility of what could be coming up the road.

He says, of course, you also still have to obey all road signs, and if an intersection has a no U-turn sign, you cannot make a U-turn there.

