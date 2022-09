BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — A 15-year-old driver gave away his first professional racing championship by racing too conservatively in the title-deciding finale. Connor Zilisch, who is managed by NASCAR star Kevin Harvick, believed he was in position Friday to wrap up the Mazda MX-5 Cup title and even allowed another driver to pass him on the last lap — a decision that cost him 10 points. Because of where rival Jared Thomas was running, Zilisch’s team told him he didn’t need to push and was fine where he was in the running order. But when a post-race penalty...

BRASELTON, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO