Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
msn.com
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died
Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Harry and Meghan Now Buried Alongside Prince Andrew on Rebooted Royal Family Website
Links to the personal profiles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been moved to the bottom of the royal family’s website, alongside disgraced Prince Andrew, in the latest demonstration of King Charles’ intention to sideline the California-based couple from the family’s core operations. According to the...
U.K.・
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
msn.com
Christian Bale stopped talking to Chris Rock on Amsterdam set because he was too funny
Christian Bale stopped speaking to Chris Rock on the set of Amsterdam because the comedian made him laugh too much. The British actor reunited with his American Hustle director David O. Russell for the mystery-comedy, in which he, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington play three friends who become prime suspects in a murder case.
msn.com
Fact check: False claim that Duchess Meghan was denied entry to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The claim: Duchess Meghan was denied entry to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept. 19 was an international who's who, with guests including a long list of royals and world leaders such as the Japanese emperor and President Joe Biden. Social media users are claiming a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Prince Harry Fixing Meghan's Hair in Resurfaced Video Goes Viral: 'So Cute'
A compilation of clips showing Prince Harry attentively arranging Meghan Markle's hair while at events together has gone viral after being uploaded to social media platform TikTok. The video has been viewed over four million times since being uploaded to the social media platform by user "proudofmeghan" with the caption...
msn.com
Mike Tindall Says He Has 'Loads of Regrets' After Grandmother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth's Death
Mike Tindall is opening up about his time with Queen Elizabeth. The former England rugby player, 43, spoke about how he was feeling following the death of the monarch, the grandmother of his wife Zara Tindall, in the latest episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.
msn.com
Kate Middleton Holds Solo Audience at Windsor Castle, Welcoming Members of the Royal Navy
Kate Middleton is back to work. The new Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her a solo audience at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The senior royal welcomed the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow, a modern battleship that's currently being constructed in the Govan district of Glasgow, Scotland. At the Windsor audience, Princess Kate spoke to company members about how construction is going and their experiences serving in the Royal Navy.
Popculture
Kanye West Makes Massive Move in Multi-Billion-Dollar Divorce From Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is gearing up for his divorce from Kim Kardashian. TMZ reported that he made a significant move in their divorce proceedings by hiring a new lawyer. According to the publication, West hired the same attorney who represented Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates. West has hired...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself.
msn.com
Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death has been revealed. Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. She was 96. According to her death certificate obtained by the BBC, Queen Elizabeth died of "old age." Her time of death was listed as 3:10 p.m. BST at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The National Records of Scotland published her death certificate on Thursday.
Comments / 0