Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Atlantic teen makes remarkable recovery, named honorary captain of 5K race
ATLANTIC, Iowa (KETV) — A 19-year-old who survived a traumatic brain injury was named the honorary captain for the 7th annual Miles for Madonna 5K race. Steele McLaren spent 19 days in a coma after falling off a truck on the way home from a hunting trip in 2020.
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
kmaland.com
Iowa Patrol launches week-long speed enforcement effort
(Council Bluffs) -- Excessive speeding has increased dramatically in Iowa, and the Iowa State Patrol is launching a week-long speed enforcement project. That's according to the Patrol's District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News the state law enforcement agency is staffing-up until October 5th to crack down on excessive speeds. While speeds have likely gone down from the consistent 100 miles per hour or more during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says high speeds were still a factor in the majority of fatal car crashes last year in Iowa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
kjan.com
Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County Road M-47 scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 a.m.
ATLANTIC, Iowa – Sept. 28, 2022 – An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 until Wednesday morning Oct. 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.
kjan.com
Iowa now faces competition from Nebraska casinos
(Radio Iowa) Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. C-E-O Lance Morgan says they are going to stop some of the money moving out of Nebraska into Iowa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native
When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
ourquadcities.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlantic School Board approves Settlement Draft Agreement Stemming from Atlantic Middle School Fire
(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board approved the release and settlement draft agreement centered around the 2021 Atlantic Middle School Fire. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber said the agreement the board has access to, which is not a public record, was part of a motion filed with the Atlantic Community School Districts’ name on it.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
KCCI.com
Commitment 2022: Bryan Jack Holder candidate profile
In Iowa's 4th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra will face off against Democrat Ryan Melton and Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder in the November general election. Bryan Jack Holder has lived his entire life in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He works for his family's videography business. Holder has run...
WOWT
Omaha woman seriously hurt after rollover crash near Beaver Lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the Honda Fit was southbound on 27th Avenue when the driver lost control. The car went across the road hit an embankment and rolled over.
kmaland.com
Progress reported on Red Oak school facilities assessment
(Red Oak) -- Efforts continue on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard an update from Architect Daric O'Neal with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture -- who the board selected earlier this year to conduct the survey encompassing current facility needs and the development of a 5-10 year plan. O'Neal says his group has completed the first round of meetings, which included one with roughly half of the district staff and the other with the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee. O'Neal says some key areas rose to the top for all three locations, including Red Oak Early Childhood Development, Inman Elementary, and the Junior-Senior High School using the O.W.N. strategy to identify possible opportunities, weaknesses, and needs.
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
iowa.media
Creston woman observes queen’s funeral
Some of those comments made during the college years have probably been laughed off dozens of times. Davida (Moffitt) Suiter kept her word. Suiter, a 2000 Creston High graduate, followed through some 20 years later promising to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth which was held Sept. 19. Lines of...
kjan.com
Mills County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying body found in Missouri River in April
The Mills County’s Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man that was found dead in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. His remains were found just north of the Highway 370 bridge that connects Nebraska to Iowa. He was wearing dark pants and boxers when found.
Comments / 0