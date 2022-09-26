ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's Commanders Carson Wentz Blaming for Washington Allowing 9 Sacks to Eagles?

By Mike Fisher
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvJ1C_0iAwszG200

The Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.

Washington Commanders watchers are no doubt diving deep to find answers about who to blame for the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of quarterback Carson Wentz .

Carson Wentz would like to offer deep-divers a shortcut.

“Any time there’s a number like that, that is not the O-line,” Wentz said in review of Week 3's failure, which pushed Washington to 1-2. “I've got to get rid of the ball in a lot of those situations and find a way to just find a checkdown and move on and different things like that.

"I dug myself a hole.''

Washington, though, might have a tough time "moving on'' from this. Wentz, here for the first time opposing the team that drafted him second overall in 2016, was sacked five times in last week's loss to Detroit.

And next week? The Commanders, hopefully done licking their wounds, play at the Dallas Cowboys with a defense featuring pass-rush sensation "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons.

When receiver Terry McLaurin said, "We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves,'' he ain't kidding.

Wentz suffering through nine sacks is, not surprisingly, a career-worst. And in fairness, he wasn't singularly responsible for all of them. The Eagles have a powerhouse front and are 3-0 and leading the NFC East in large part because they may boast one of the league's best rosters.

But Wentz played a role in the offensive struggles.

Sometimes he didn't seem to sense pressure. Other times, he didn't throw away the ball to save the sack. And additionally, skill-position guys didn't do enough to help. But this is a QB league. And given that Washington went a bit too long in this game with literally zero yards of total offense and with just 24 first-half passing yards, yeah ...

"Hats off to their D-line, their front,'' Wentz said. "It’s a good front, but I got to be better and help our guys out. ... (I was) "definitely not good enough.''

