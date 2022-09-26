ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

River Falls Journal

Photos: Beautiful house with cabin feel for sale in River Falls

As you enter the tree-covered driveway you'll see the home was strategically located for privacy and seclusion with east views remaining. Sit on the porch, there's a pond out front too. The primary bedroom is on the upper level, complete with a loft and private bathroom. The home has a...
RIVER FALLS, WI
mspmag.com

Now Open: Nova in Hudson, WI

Brett Splinter has a bar. In Wisconsin. For some in the hospitality industry, that's good enough. I don't have to say another thing other than: where. Splinter has revived the old Nova Wine Bar across the river in Hudson, relaunched simply as Nova. If Splinter's name only sounds vaguely familiar...
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Hudson gym owner raises money for Parkinson’s

It is nearly impossible to count on one hand the number of ways Eric Tostrud has been working to support people with Parkinson's and research for a cure. He has a photo from the exact moment he came up with the idea for Peloton 4 Parkinson's, an annual, all-day stationary bike riding event that raises funds for local people with Parkinson’s.
HUDSON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
River Falls, WI
CBS Minnesota

Tips for getting your lawn and garden ready for winter

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the threat for frost in the forecast for much of the Twin Cities metro and beyond, experts suggest now is the time to make sure your gardens and lawns are ready.Many already know one of the main tips -- making sure to bring in house plants and covers others outside -- but fall is a good time make sure your yard is ready for next year. Matt Holen at Sunnyside Gardens in Minneapolis said now is the time to over-seed. He said putting some grass seed down now will help your lawn stay strong throughout the winter and look...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

United Way celebrates 1,200 mental health first aiders trained in St. Croix Valley region

Community impact director and mental health first aid facilitator Alyson Sauter said in a press release, "During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and year-round, UWSCV aims to decrease stigma and increase mental health literacy through mental health first aid training.”. This month, United Way St. Croix Valley celebrated training its 1,200th...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

Thomas D. McCormick

Thomas D. McCormick, attorney and loving father, age 74, of Hudson, WI, died peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2022, at the Hudson Hospital. Tom was born on March 26, 1948, to Frances and Bernice (Morrissiette) McCormick in Anoka, MN, where he spent his childhood. Following high school graduation Tom attended St. Cloud State University, MN, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in history. He then went to William Mitchell Law School and earned his Juris Doctrine in law. On April 23, 1988, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Jean Lowry at the Oconomowoc Lake Club, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with two children, Cody and Kayla. Their marriage would later be dissolved after 27 years. Tom moved to Hudson in 1988 and established McCormick Law Office, practicing civil litigation in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
HUDSON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

Melinda Engesether

Jan. 22, 1982 - Sept. 26, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Melinda Engesether, 40, Hudson, Wis., died Monday, Sept. 26, in M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital. A celebration of life is pending. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
KEYC

Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Eater

THC Drinks Are All Over Minnesota. But How Do You Actually Make One?

This July, Minnesota state legislators quietly (and perhaps infamously) passed a law legalizing the sale of THC food and beverages, adding it to a larger health and human services funding bill. The law allows for the sale and consumption of food and beverages containing 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — the chemical that produces most of marijuana’s psychic effects — per serving, or 50 milligrams per package.
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

Hudson claims D1 regional golf title: New Richmond’s Ritzer medalist

New Richmond senior Abbie Ritzer shot an 81 to take first place in the individual standings, but Hudson had four players finish in the top six to edge the Tigers by three strokes and take the team title at the WIAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional at Mill Run Golf Course in Eau Claire Thursday.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Westfields nurse honored with statewide award

The director of oncology/infusion therapy services at Westfields Hospital and Clinic in New Richmond has been named 2022 Nurse Leader of the Year by a nursing organization. Lisa Johnson-Bleskey, RN, received the award from the Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Leaders recently in Pewaukee. The award honors nurses who demonstrate creativity...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
boreal.org

Hurricane Ian’s devastation touches Minnesota

Photo: Volunteer Rick Graft describes the upcoming American Red Cross Minneapolis mission to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News. Minnesota is more than a thousand miles from Florida, where Hurricane Ian is lashing the Gulf Coast today with torrential rains and damaging winds.
River Falls Journal

Upcoming I-94 lane closures

Motorists will encounter nightly lane closures on eastbound Interstate 94 between Woodbury and Lakeland, Minnesotan the east metro beginning Sunday, Oct. 2. Beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane nightly between Woodbury Drive and the St. Croix River as crews resurface the shoulders of the road. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. each morning Oct. 3-6. There are no planned ramp restrictions as part of this work.
LAKELAND, MN
kymnradio.net

Fatal accident on Highway 3; ‘Aging in Place’ education will be offered; All Saints Church offering workshop to help become more involved

A Northfeld man died yesterday morning after suffering injuries when his car collided with a utility truck at the Intersection of. Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 9:50 yesterday morning, 83-year-old Gerald Maas was driving his car West on Honeylocust Drive, when he collided with the truck, which was moving North on Highway 3. Maas was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
NORTHFIELD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident

TOWN OF PERU (Dunn County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after a farm accident in rural Dunn County Wednesday. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the child was hit and then run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on a farm in the Town of Peru.
DUNN COUNTY, WI

Community Policy