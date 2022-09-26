East Haven police searching for man who used machete to rob adult store

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who used a machete to rob an adult boutique.

The robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Romantix, located at 815 Foxon Rd., according to authorities. The suspect entered the store with the machete and then demanded cash from the register.

Police believe the pictured man robbed a Romantix on Sept. 25, 2022. (Source: East Haven Police Department)

Employees described the suspect as a Black male wearing a gray Under Armour sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a surgical mask and dark sneakers. He was last seen driving west on Route 80 toward New Haven in a silver Honda with tinted windows.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 468-3828 or email jfraenza@easthavenpolice.com .

