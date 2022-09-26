ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for September 26

By Scott Watkins
 4 days ago

Now is your chance to vote on which star will be named the athlete of the week following the fifth week of high school football on the Mississippi Coast.

We have high school football stars from Picayune, Stone, Gautier, East Central, St. Stanislaus, Harrison Central and Biloxi on this week’s poll.

This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on Friday, September 30, at www.sunherald.com.

Get to know the nominees here:

  • Damaryion Fillmore, Biloxi: Fillmore ran for 167 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 34-27 win over D’Iberville , including a 73-yard score and the go-ahead score from 11 yards out .

  • Eli Smith, East Central: Smith rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the Hornets’ 47-21 win over West Harrison.

  • Kaden Irving, Gautier: Irving threw for 448 yards and four touchdowns in the Gators 49-21 win over George County. Irving added 70 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

  • Tri Gaughf, Harrison Central: Gaughf caught 10 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

  • Dante Dowdell, Picayune: Dowdell ran the ball nine times for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Pearl River Central.

  • Chandler Chapman, St. Stanislaus: Chapman ran for 252 yards and a score in the Rock-a-Chaws 22-16 win over rival Bay High.

  • Connor Tice, Stone: Tice threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the 43-6 win over South Pike.

