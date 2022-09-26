ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech football fires head coach, athletic director

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech announced on Monday that leadership changes were made within its athletic department.

Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins and Athletic Director Todd Stansbury have been let go from their duties according to officials.

Collins had gone just 10-28 in his three-plus seasons as the school’s head coach, with their most recent game, a 27-10 loss to UCF on Saturday.

“I am grateful to Coach Collins for his hard work and commitment to our student athletes,” said Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “Unfortunately, the results of our football program have fallen short of what our loyal community, fans and athletes expect and deserve. We are committed to rebuilding the program and a coaching change is a necessary first step in that process.”

This season, the team is just 1-3, with their lone win coming against Western Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets haven’t had a winning season since 2018.

Stansbury has been the school’s athletic director since September 2016.

“Todd is and will always be an admired and respected member of our community. His dedication to the success of our student athletes and his love for Georgia Tech are admirable,” said Cabrera. “The challenges the athletic program has faced in recent years have grown to a point where we need to try a new approach, and that requires new leadership.”

The school has names Frank Neveille, as the interim director of athletics. Neville is currently the chief of staff and senior vice president of Strategic Initiatives.

IN THIS ARTICLE
