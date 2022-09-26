Read full article on original website
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
NBA・
Patrick Beverley Reveals Who His "Best Friend" Has Been On The Lakers
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Patrick Beverley said that his "best friend" on the Los Angeles Lakers has been Russell Westbrook.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys.
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
NBA・
Celtics reportedly could be interested in reacquiring Jae Crowder
The Boston Celtics could be interested in acquiring Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder played for the Celtics from 2015-17.
Jayson Tatum shares why he believes Joe Mazzulla is ready to lead the Boston Celtics
When the Boston Celtics officially suspended head coach Ime Udoka, the club simultaneously named assistant Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach. The 34-year old has been with the team since 2019, and has known president of basketball operations for even longer. This will be Mazzulla’s first stint as an NBA head coach.
LeBron James Is Very Close To Passing Magic Johnson On This List
LeBron James is just 97 assists away from passing Magic Johnson on the all-time total assists list (sixth place). Ironically, both players played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three others
According to the Detroit Pistons, they have exercised their fourth-year team option on the contracts of Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart for the 2023-24 season. Detroit also exercised its third-year team option on the contract of Cade Cunningham for 2023-24. Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three...
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t like Lakers star Anthony Davis’ 2020 DPOY declaration
It has been two years, but Anthony Davis has not forgotten one bit. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar still believes in his heart that he was robbed of the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award — a title that currently and forever will belong to Giannis Antetokounmpo. In...
Celtics seek to re-hire Clippers' Jay Larranaga to help Joe Mazzulla
The Celtics are apparently looking to hire another veteran coach to assist interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla’s staff this season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. He’s a familiar face in Boston. Larranaga joined Tyronn Lue’s...
Lakers Rumors: San Antonio Has Intriguing Assets For L.A.
The latest on a potential Russell Westbrook-to-Spurs deal.
Report: Lakers Were Willing to Trade Firsts for Kyrie, Mitchell
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough and they reportedly decided to not trade them for other players.
Patrick Beverley Trolls LeBron During Lakers Media Day
When the L.A. star heard what he said, he couldn’t help but laugh.
