Hurricane Ian: The latest - school canceled for Tuesday

1:12 p.m. -

VENICE —

Evacuations set for Sarasota County on Tuesday. The city of Venice reported Monday afternoon that residents in certain areas could anticipate an evacuation order.

"While there are no evacuations issued at this time, Sarasota County is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A in effect for Tuesday morning," it said in a news release.

Already, officials in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Manatee counties have stated that they would have evacuations set.

12:13 p.m. -

PORT CHARLOTTE —

Charlotte County libraries, pools, recreation centers and programs will be closing at 4 p.m. Monday and will be closed Tuesday, officials said.

12:08 p.m. -

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public Schools officials have decided to cancel school and all related activities Tuesday in advance of Hurricane Ian.

"This decision was not made lightly but I feel that it is the best decision to ensure the safety of your children, your families and our staff as all of us prepare for Hurricane Ian," the district wrote in a statement. "Please take care of yourselves and your families and stay safe."

Officials said a decision about school closings on Wednesday "will be forthcoming."

12:03 p.m. -

PUNTA GORDA —

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reminded residents and business owners that it is a second degree misdemeanor.

"Under Florida law, it is illegal to charge unconscionable prices for goods or services following a declared state of emergency," it said in a blog Monday. "( Florida Statute 501.160 ) This statute covers any essential commodities and services, meaning any good or service that is required for use as a direct result of the emergency."

Read more at https://ccsoblog.org/2022/09/26/price-gouging-during-state-of-emergency-second-degree-misdemeanor-2/

11:26 -

PORT CHARLOTTE —

Charlotte County is preparing parks in advance of Hurricane Ian, it announced.

"Staff are flipping over picnic tables and securing trash cans, locking all park restrooms and removing flags," it stated.

...

11:15 a.m. -

SARASOTA —

Sarasota County Schools said they will be closed Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approaches Southwest Florida.

10:50 a.m.-

PUNTA GORDA —

The Punta Gorda Council declared a state of emergency Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

Punta Gorda interim Fire Chief Holden Gibbs said the storm needs to be taken seriously.

"There is potential for (high force) wind that we're looking at," he told the City Council. "If it's a Category 3 right off of our coast, then we can expect to have Category 1 force winds inland (74-95 mph)," he said. "We do need to take this seriously and prepare accordingly."

Two primary hurricane track models are still conflicting. The American model has the hurricane making landfall closer to the Florida Panhandle, while a European model has it landing just north of Tampa Bay.

Storm surges are another big concern for local officials.

"A storm surge, right now, we’re talking 4 to 7 feet (above high tide)," Gibbs said. "These are preliminary numbers. These numbers can change. They could go up."

Gibbs said the city could begin to see tropical storm force winds by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Rainfall has the potential of reaching anywhere from 7 to 10 inches if the storm tracks farther north to around 20 inches if it tracks closer.

10:30 a.m. -

PUNTA GORDA -

A 3 p.m. news conference is set for Charlotte County officials to talk about Hurricane Ian.

"Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller will be available to discuss county preparations and answer questions."

The news conference will be streamed at www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida.

10:01 a.m. -

TALLAHASSEE —

The American Automobile Association noted local gas stations could “temporarily” run out of fuel due to increased demand from people preparing for the hurricane.

In a news release on Monday, the AAA’s Auto Mobile Group urged local residents to not panic about gasoline and take only what they need.

"The state makes it a priority to keep gasoline shipments going as long as it's safe to do so. Once the storm passes, shipments will resume as soon as possible," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in the news release.

...

9:57 a.m. -

PUNTA GORDA —

A news conference is set up in Punta Gorda for Charlotte County Emergency Management. The news conference is set for 3 p.m. The Daily Sun will be there.

...

9:34 a.m. -

FROM AccuWeather : "As of 8 a.m. EDT Monday, Ian had sustained winds of up to 75 mph and was moving northwest at 14 mph. Ian was located about 90 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman Island and 275 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricane-force winds extended up to 15 miles from the storm's center, while tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles."

...

9:11 a.m. -

NORTH PORT —

North Port commissioners approved a local state of emergency Monday morning as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast.

The measure gives City Manager Jerome Fletcher the ability to make purchases and emergency decisions in the days as the storm nears.

...

ARCADIA —

9:06 a.m.: Emergency staff are warning local residents to be wary of storm surge in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

DeSoto County Public Information Officer Sara Walker said there will be warnings for flash flooding near Peace River and Horse Creek.

“We are encouraging people to find a place in a higher, drier area – a facility, a friend,” Walker said Monday morning.

DeSoto County is distributing sandbags at the Road and Bridge Department at 1894 NE McKay Street. The distribution will go until to 4 p.m., while supplies last; no shovel is required, but residents will be required to self-fill their sandbags.

...

TALLAHASSEE —

7:51 a.m. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference concerning Hurricane Ian about 11 a.m. in Tallahassee.

...

VENICE —

6:45 a.m. - "Humphries Park at the South Jetty, 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., will be closed this morning (Monday 9/26) for storm preparation by Venice Public Works as Hurricane Ian approaches," the city stated. "This includes moving all benches and trash receptacles. The park will reopen when this work is completed."

SUNDAY:

SARASOTA —

11 p.m. - The late night forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center shifted the path of Tropical Storm Ian closer to Southwest Florida, prompting tropical storm and storm surge watches for Englewood south along the coast.

ENGLEWOOD —

11 p.m. - Storm surge in the region could be high, authorities warn. The storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. The National Weather Service states the surge could reach 4-7 feet in the Englewood area at high tide.

EARLIER:

PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Commission has an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday to consider declaring a local state of emergency, according to a Charlotte County news release.

ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Board of Commissioners has a meeting planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

NORTH PORT — North Port City Commission holds an emergency meeting Monday, along with Punta Gorda City Council, to consider declaring states of emergency.