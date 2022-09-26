ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Game Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins

The Michigan State football program hits the road this weekend to travel to College Park for a Big Ten East showdown with Maryland. Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff and will be broadcast on FS1. Michigan State enters the contest on a...
Michigan State women’s soccer upsets No. 6 Penn State on the road

Michigan State’s women’s soccer team is off to a good start this season as it defeated No. 6 Penn State on the road Thursday night in a 2-1 victory. Despite the victory, Penn State led in the shots column with 16. MSU had eight. The Spartans are rolling right now. The win is Michigan State’s second against a ranked opponent. MSU defeated No. 19 Colorado earlier this month.
TOC Staff Picks: Michigan State vs. Maryland

After a pair of wins to open the season, Michigan State has dropped its last two contests, albeit to a pair of solid squads in Washington and Minnesota. But for a team that began the season in the top-25, the Spartans need to find an answer for their recent struggles. MSU has a chance to get back on track with a trip to Maryland on Saturday.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5

The Michigan State Spartans return to College Park for the first time since 2018 to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The matchup marks the earliest meeting in a season ever between the two teams in a series dating back to Oct. 21, 1944. The previous earliest meeting was Oct. 7, 1950. That game ended in a 34-7 victory in East Lansing for the Terps.
Sports
Spartan Reacts: Bad feelings growing in East Lansing

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Losing a non-conference road game on the West Coast is one thing, but getting...
Get To Know The Opponent: Maryland

Michigan State (2-2) looks to end its two-game skid in College Park against Maryland (3-1) on Saturday in its second game of conference play. Series History: MSU leads 10-2. The Spartans have won the last four meetings, including a 40-21 home victory last season. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa lived up...
Michigan State men’s soccer defeats Michigan 2-0

The Michigan State Spartans men’s soccer team notched a huge shutout victory over archrival Michigan Tuesday night in East Lansing, The 2-0 victory is the first win in the series for MSU since a 1-0 home victory in extra time on Sept. 17, 2017. Since that win, two ties...
