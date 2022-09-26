ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

The Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium at Arkansas.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While Arkansas announced plans for a "Red Out" for Saturday's game against Alabama, Crimson Tide players hope to be seeing the silver of the metal bleachers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium by the game's end.

As Alabama prepares for its first road game since Week 2 against Texas, head coach Nick Saban has been reminding the team that he likes to see opposing fans clear out of the stadium when the team plays on the road according to senior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o.

"Your back's against the wall," To'oTo'o said. "You’ve got 100,000 people that don't like you, and that want you to lose, and that’s kind of the mindset you have to have. Coach says to us all the time to empty the stadium."

Starting right tackle JC Latham learned a lot in his first true road start against Texas, and said he loves playing away from home.

"It just gives me juice knowing that this is their territory, and we’re coming to take over," Latham said. "So just being over there, especially after having my first away game at Texas, I know what to expect now. I know really I gotta lock in more personally on the cadence and knowing what to do."

Four out of Alabama's last five true road contests dating back to last season have been decided by three points or less, including the 20-19 win over Texas. The lone exception was Alabama's 49-9 win over Mississippi State bouncing back from the road loss to Texas A&M. After the Mississippi State game last season, the defense talked about getting back to the Alabama standard as the fans in maroon and white flooded out of the stadium that day.

"Last year we had a road games where it was kind of bumpy, but I think it’s really fun," Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said on Tuesday. "We want fans to leave their own stadiums. And I think the message this week is we want fans to leave their own stadiums and wanna try to preach that all week. Go out there, have fun, do your job and make sure the fans are leaving by the time halftime comes or at least by the end of the third quarter."

Last season's matchup with the Razorbacks was also a one-score affair, with Alabama winning 42-35 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In order to empty out the stadium Saturday, the Crimson Tide will need to silence an Arkansas crowd early that's looking for its first win against Alabama since 2006.

"You run into the stadium before the game starts and their crowd’s cheering, and they’re super excited about the game," To'oTo'o said. "Then when you’re winning, they’re quiet. And that's kind of our main goal, and I think that's the biggest satisfaction for me."

saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban discusses what Miss Terry means to the Alabama program

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, are Tuscaloosa royalty at this point. They’ve been at Alabama since 2007 and have won 6 titles with the Crimson Tide. Saban is often quick to credit Miss Terry for the role she has on the team’s success, and he did so again on Thursday night.
