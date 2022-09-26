Read full article on original website
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear
Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy isn't taking the Washington Commanders for granted heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup. During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy said he doesn't think the Commanders' late-game 24-0 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles is a good indicator of Washington's level of competitiveness. He also doesn't expect Carson Wentz to take another nine sacks this weekend.
Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message
One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man." Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing...
Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice
Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
Commanders will get large test from Cowboys' front seven
“Dak Prescott is going to be out of action at least four weeks with an injury to his throwing hand? Oh, Dallas is absolutely going to go 0-4 in that stretch.”. So, thought most everyone that isn’t a diehard Cowboys fan. Two weeks later, the Cowboys defense has shown it they who are the backbone of the team in Dallas.
Mike McCarthy Has New Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was all smiles at his Friday press conference today. His update on quarterback Dak Prescott was probably a big reason why. McCarthy showed up to Friday's press conference wearing a suit and tie from a TV interview he had done earlier in the day. He had a lot of good news on the injury front.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.
Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon
Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
Commanders Making Change on Offensive Line vs. Cowboys?
The Washington Commanders offensive line struggled last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, allowing nine sacks. Now, it appears there will be some reshuffling against the Dallas Cowboys.
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
Jerry Jones Ends 'QB Controversy'; Cowboys vs. Commanders, Latest on 'Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush,' How to Watch, Odds
The Cowboys host the Commanders in the second straight NFC East matchup for both teams.
Frustrated Chris Cooley has some harsh words for the Commanders
Former Washington tight end Chris Cooley actually said some Commanders’ coaches were idiots. As a guest on the “Kevin Sheehan Show” podcast Thursday, Cooley was describing what he had observed while watching the film of the Commanders’ 24-8 loss to the Eagles. Now, in fairness to...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets
The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4. The Dolphins (3-0) kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If a victory over the Buffalo...
