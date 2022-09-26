ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State football announces captains for road contest against Maryland

The Michigan State football team has announced which players will be the captains this weekend for Sarturday’s road contest against Maryland. On offense, MSU announced redshirt junior Tre Mosley as the captain. On defense, senior transfer linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is the captain. On special teams, sixth-year punter Bryce Baringer is serving as captain this week.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Game Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins

The Michigan State football program hits the road this weekend to travel to College Park for a Big Ten East showdown with Maryland. Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff and will be broadcast on FS1. Michigan State enters the contest on a...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5

The Michigan State Spartans return to College Park for the first time since 2018 to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The matchup marks the earliest meeting in a season ever between the two teams in a series dating back to Oct. 21, 1944. The previous earliest meeting was Oct. 7, 1950. That game ended in a 34-7 victory in East Lansing for the Terps.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State football needs to find its identity

The Michigan State football team has lost two games in a row, and to be quite frank, in brutal fashion. The Spartans have been outscored 73-35 combined in the past two contests to the Washington Huskies and Minnesota Golden Gophers. MSU never even threatened to win in either game. Now...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
theonlycolors.com

Spartan Reacts: Bad feelings growing in East Lansing

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Losing a non-conference road game on the West Coast is one thing, but getting...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Get To Know The Opponent: Maryland

Michigan State (2-2) looks to end its two-game skid in College Park against Maryland (3-1) on Saturday in its second game of conference play. Series History: MSU leads 10-2. The Spartans have won the last four meetings, including a 40-21 home victory last season. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa lived up...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Marsh
Person
Mel Tucker
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State men’s soccer defeats Michigan 2-0

The Michigan State Spartans men’s soccer team notched a huge shutout victory over archrival Michigan Tuesday night in East Lansing, The 2-0 victory is the first win in the series for MSU since a 1-0 home victory in extra time on Sept. 17, 2017. Since that win, two ties...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy