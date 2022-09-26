Read full article on original website
Michigan State football announces captains for road contest against Maryland
The Michigan State football team has announced which players will be the captains this weekend for Sarturday’s road contest against Maryland. On offense, MSU announced redshirt junior Tre Mosley as the captain. On defense, senior transfer linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is the captain. On special teams, sixth-year punter Bryce Baringer is serving as captain this week.
Game Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins
The Michigan State football program hits the road this weekend to travel to College Park for a Big Ten East showdown with Maryland. Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff and will be broadcast on FS1. Michigan State enters the contest on a...
How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5
The Michigan State Spartans return to College Park for the first time since 2018 to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The matchup marks the earliest meeting in a season ever between the two teams in a series dating back to Oct. 21, 1944. The previous earliest meeting was Oct. 7, 1950. That game ended in a 34-7 victory in East Lansing for the Terps.
Michigan State football needs to find its identity
The Michigan State football team has lost two games in a row, and to be quite frank, in brutal fashion. The Spartans have been outscored 73-35 combined in the past two contests to the Washington Huskies and Minnesota Golden Gophers. MSU never even threatened to win in either game. Now...
Spartan Reacts: Bad feelings growing in East Lansing
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Losing a non-conference road game on the West Coast is one thing, but getting...
3-2-1 preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats and 1 best bet for Michigan State vs. Maryland
Hey, thanks for being a great Michigan State fan and caring enough about the upcoming game to read this. We’ve got a tricky one in College Park coming up — a faltering top-15 preseason team in MSU vs. a solid team known for faltering as the season goes on in Maryland. Potentially miserable weather. And a whole lot of question marks.
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State players and coaches speak about struggles and preparing for Maryland
The Michigan State football program held a press conference featuring multiple players on Tuesday, opening up for questions about the team’s recent performance and how the Spartans are preparing for the matchup against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. The availability also featured one notable member of the Michigan State...
Get To Know The Opponent: Maryland
Michigan State (2-2) looks to end its two-game skid in College Park against Maryland (3-1) on Saturday in its second game of conference play. Series History: MSU leads 10-2. The Spartans have won the last four meetings, including a 40-21 home victory last season. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa lived up...
Michigan State men’s soccer defeats Michigan 2-0
The Michigan State Spartans men’s soccer team notched a huge shutout victory over archrival Michigan Tuesday night in East Lansing, The 2-0 victory is the first win in the series for MSU since a 1-0 home victory in extra time on Sept. 17, 2017. Since that win, two ties...
Why Michigan State’s second-straight loss was predicable after just two series
Following an 11-win season for Michigan State in head coach Mel Tucker’s second season, you could’ve expected some recession, some setbacks, but a 2-2 start would’ve come as a surprise. But in the past two weeks, Michigan State dropped out of the polls from No. 11 nationally...
