Familiar faces: Friends Robby Ashford and Sonny DiChiara cross paths again in starring roles at Auburn
Hoover High School’s 2018 baseball team photo looks as standard as any still in a yearbook. Thirty high-school athletes are adorned in matching white hats and bottoms, with black tops complemented by orange lettering, numbers and trim. They’re sandwiched between five coaches — three to the left and two to the right — as well as a student manager in front of the “BUCS” logo that sits on the turf in front of home plate on Hoover’s ball diamond.
Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. LSU
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against LSU, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. What could give Auburn its best chance to beat LSU?. JUSTIN LEE: Auburn will have to improve in...
LSU watching Jayden Daniels blossom post-QB battle
Auburn and LSU’s decisions on their starting quarterbacks ahead of the season were equally down to the wire. Five days before each team’s season opener, the public found out that TJ Finley would be helming Auburn’s offense and that, well, Brian Kelly had made a decision on who would be quarterbacking his unit, though he declined to name them publicly. Another five days after Kelly’s announcement, Jayden Daniels got the start for LSU against Florida State in New Orleans.
‘Huge, huge game’: Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry throwdown
The Opelika Bulldogs head down the road to take on undefeated No. 1 Auburn High on the Tigers home field in a region game that sets the tone for the remainder of the season. Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge and Opelika head coach Erik Speakman echoed each other in starting the importance of this game: The winner will find themself ‘in the driver’s seat’ of Region 2-7A.
Injury updates: Harsin says TJ Finley, Donovan Kaufman and 'everybody' day-to-day
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin provided updates on two usual starters during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, saying that both safety Donovan Kaufman and quarterback TJ Finley are “day-to-day.”. Kaufman didn’t log a snap in last week’s win against Missouri, but before saying his status was day-to-day, Harsin said he...
Dragons, sushi and jazz! The Auburn University Marching Band unveils a new halftime show vs. LSU
Auburn fans are always on the edge of their seats on game day. But it isn’t always because the football team is in a fierce battle. Fans are also waiting to see what the Auburn University Marching Band is going to do next. This Saturday, the band will debut...
PHOTOS: See the new Auburn gymnastics Final Four ring from all angles
The high-flying 2022 Auburn gymnastics team finally has its hardware. Members of the Tigers’ record-breaking team were awarded their Final Four rings this week, commemorating their run to the NCAA national championship final this past spring. Auburn advanced out of the national semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas, and was...
Locked and reloaded: Auburn baseball returns to diamond with standout signing class
At the conclusion of this year’s MLB Draft, Auburn was already in a great position. Eight Tigers had been taken, marking the second-most in the program’s history and the most it had taken in the top 20 rounds. Just as significant, though, were some of the names that remained unselected after the draft’s end.
Reeltown’s defense clamps down on Lanett
Reeltown has become a bit accustomed to winning — and winning big. The Rebels entered Thursday night’s contest on a three-game win streak that saw a combined score of 159-22. They’ve already set a school record for most points in a game. But Thursday night was a...
Top-10 showdown: Ranked Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry clash
Auburn High is still No. 1 going into its rivalry showdown with Opelika on Friday, and the Bulldogs are No. 9 in the newest ASWA Class 7A rankings released Wednesday. Kickoff for the rivalry showdown is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High is undefeated, entering the game a perfect 6-0. Excitement for the always hotly anticipated rivalry game boiled over a few weeks ago when Opelika defeated Central-Phenix City in overtime. Opelika enters the rivalry game 3-1 in Region 2-7A and also controls its own destiny in the race for the region championship.
Undefeated Beauregard rolls over Sylacauga to remain unbeaten
The Beauregard Hornets are still perfect. After moving the game up due to potential weather threats from Hurricane Ian, Beauregard cruised to a 38-7 victory on Thursday night to continue their roaring start. AJ Harris remained consistent as needed, going 9-for-15 for 243 yards in the air and adding 82...
Mary Belk: First as an observer, then a participant: A look back at parades
When I was a little girl, there were plenty of parades in Auburn. In the beginning, I was an observer, squeezing my way through the crowd to the College Street curb, waiting eagerly for a glimpse of the pageantry. I’ve always been a sucker for a bit of pomp and...
MLK Drive streetscape project aims to bring beauty and access to Highway 14 entrance to Auburn
On Tuesday, the City of Auburn held a public meeting at the Boykin Center Auditorium to show preliminary plans for the Martin Luther King Drive Streetscape Project. The project is part of a two-mile beautification development along Highway 14 from North Donahue Drive to Webster Road. Jonathan Bullard, a senior...
Opelika-Auburn News editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes departs for Greensboro News and Record
Opelika-Auburn News editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes has been named executive editor of the Greensboro News and Record and the North Carolina state editor for Lee Enterprises, accepting a promotion within the parent company of the O-A News. Kendrick-Holmes has been the editor of the O-A News since December 2020. He begins...
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (9) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (3) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
