Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Familiar faces: Friends Robby Ashford and Sonny DiChiara cross paths again in starring roles at Auburn

Hoover High School’s 2018 baseball team photo looks as standard as any still in a yearbook. Thirty high-school athletes are adorned in matching white hats and bottoms, with black tops complemented by orange lettering, numbers and trim. They’re sandwiched between five coaches — three to the left and two to the right — as well as a student manager in front of the “BUCS” logo that sits on the turf in front of home plate on Hoover’s ball diamond.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. LSU

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against LSU, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. What could give Auburn its best chance to beat LSU?. JUSTIN LEE: Auburn will have to improve in...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LSU watching Jayden Daniels blossom post-QB battle

Auburn and LSU’s decisions on their starting quarterbacks ahead of the season were equally down to the wire. Five days before each team’s season opener, the public found out that TJ Finley would be helming Auburn’s offense and that, well, Brian Kelly had made a decision on who would be quarterbacking his unit, though he declined to name them publicly. Another five days after Kelly’s announcement, Jayden Daniels got the start for LSU against Florida State in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Huge, huge game’: Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry throwdown

The Opelika Bulldogs head down the road to take on undefeated No. 1 Auburn High on the Tigers home field in a region game that sets the tone for the remainder of the season. Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge and Opelika head coach Erik Speakman echoed each other in starting the importance of this game: The winner will find themself ‘in the driver’s seat’ of Region 2-7A.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Injury updates: Harsin says TJ Finley, Donovan Kaufman and 'everybody' day-to-day

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin provided updates on two usual starters during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, saying that both safety Donovan Kaufman and quarterback TJ Finley are “day-to-day.”. Kaufman didn’t log a snap in last week’s win against Missouri, but before saying his status was day-to-day, Harsin said he...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

PHOTOS: See the new Auburn gymnastics Final Four ring from all angles

The high-flying 2022 Auburn gymnastics team finally has its hardware. Members of the Tigers’ record-breaking team were awarded their Final Four rings this week, commemorating their run to the NCAA national championship final this past spring. Auburn advanced out of the national semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas, and was...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Reeltown’s defense clamps down on Lanett

Reeltown has become a bit accustomed to winning — and winning big. The Rebels entered Thursday night’s contest on a three-game win streak that saw a combined score of 159-22. They’ve already set a school record for most points in a game. But Thursday night was a...
LANETT, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Top-10 showdown: Ranked Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry clash

Auburn High is still No. 1 going into its rivalry showdown with Opelika on Friday, and the Bulldogs are No. 9 in the newest ASWA Class 7A rankings released Wednesday. Kickoff for the rivalry showdown is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High is undefeated, entering the game a perfect 6-0. Excitement for the always hotly anticipated rivalry game boiled over a few weeks ago when Opelika defeated Central-Phenix City in overtime. Opelika enters the rivalry game 3-1 in Region 2-7A and also controls its own destiny in the race for the region championship.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Undefeated Beauregard rolls over Sylacauga to remain unbeaten

The Beauregard Hornets are still perfect. After moving the game up due to potential weather threats from Hurricane Ian, Beauregard cruised to a 38-7 victory on Thursday night to continue their roaring start. AJ Harris remained consistent as needed, going 9-for-15 for 243 yards in the air and adding 82...
OPELIKA, AL
