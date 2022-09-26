Read full article on original website
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
Mills runs safe, LePage runs risky as Maine race for governor intensifies
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is running like she’s ahead in the race for the Blaine House and repeatedly highlighting her defense of abortion rights. Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage is gobbling press attention in an apparent effort to broadcast his message outside of the conservative media ecosystem. At the...
Political Pulse: Maine Public political reporters discuss the latest campaign developments
On Fridays from September 30 until after the November election, Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—join us to share the latest news from the campaign trail and the political landscape in Maine and beyond. Panelists:. Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public. Kevin...
As voting processes face scrutiny, Maine’s election organizer stays above the fray
For 27 years, Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn has organized every aspect of every election. Training clerks. Proofreading ballots. Checking ballot tabulators and requiring local clerks to check them again before Election Day. Countless other small details that go into overseeing elections in Maine’s 500 cities, towns and plantations.
Mills, LePage navigate tricky politics of gun rights
After a downgrade in her first campaign, Gov. Janet Mills’ ranking with one of the most prominent gun lobbying organizations increased this year without much fanfare — reflecting the changing political terrain on gun rights since her first campaign. The release of the National Rifle Association’s campaign scorecards...
MaineHousing pauses emergency rental assistance program
MaineHousing Thursday announced it had paused accepting new applications to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program as the agency awaits word on its request for additional federal funding. An unanticipated uptick in demand on the program, coupled with uncertain new revenue prompted MaineHousing's leadership team to make this decision. As of...
Paul LePage says he can curb Maine's opioid epidemic better than Janet Mills
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 28, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says the policies of incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on the opioid epidemic are not working, and he can do better. LePage called a news conference in Portland’s Deering Oaks, on Wednesday, next to a pond...
DMR Commissioner Keliher to Maine lobstermen: ‘It is imperative that we participate in the process to provide Maine’s input’
Please see the notice below from NOAA regarding an in-person scoping session in Maine. NOAA has scheduled this scoping session because Governor Mills worked with the Secretary of Commerce to ensure she understood how important it was for the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to come to Maine and hear directly from Maine fishermen.
Maine to receive millions for heating assistance under federal spending bill
Maine’s heating assistance program will receive $8 million in additional funding if a short-term government spending bill goes into law. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved the short-term bill to keep the federal government funded through Dec. 16. The bill also set aside $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for...
Your Choice, Your Voice: Inflation inflicts pain on Mainers leading up to Election Day
GREENE, Maine — WMTW's Your Choice, Your Voice series kicked off Wednesday with the first of eight feature stories on the top issues viewers prioritize the most leading into the November election. Viewers were invited to fill out a survey on WMTW.com last month, asking them to list the...
Dems Respond to Paul LePage Property Tax Controversy
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage (R)is running for office again, and is facing a property tax controversy in Florida. Now, Democrats have responded. Credit: Chris Boswell (Getty Images)
First Mainer on trial for January 6th Capitol Riot found guilty on all counts
WASHINGTON -- Sep. 27, 2022 — Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons has been found guilty on all 11 criminal charges against him for his role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot that sought to keep former President Donald Trump in power. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras announced the verdict...
Sept. 29 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Above-average September rainfall ends drought for much of Maine
Last week's rainfall went a long way toward easing, and in many places, eliminating the drought in Maine. Both Portland and Augusta have received slightly more rain this month compared to the usual September average. This month's rainfall was enough to eliminate drought conditions for western Maine and regions Down East.
Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers
(BDN) -- Folks who live in Maine can agree to disagree on a lot of things, such as where to find the state’s best lobster roll or the drinkability of Moxie. This time of year the debate generating some of the most heat is exactly that: When should a home’s furnace be turned on for the season?
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
Nearly 40-year-old law hurts some Mainers in retirement
MAINE, USA — Scot MacDonald of Scarborough has been retired from teaching since June. So far, life on the other side of work has been pretty laidback. He said he spends most of his time with his golden retriever, Scout, and his wife, Jan. There is one issue that...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center
Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
