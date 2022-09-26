ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven’s new police chief plans to continue fulfilling mission of tradition

 4 days ago
The city of Brookhaven has selected its new top cop.

Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley will be sworn in on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Brookhaven City Hall.

“I am humbled and honored to serve Brookhaven as police chief,” Gurley said in a statement. “I will be continuing the tradition of Brookhaven Police to fulfill our mission of enhancing the quality of life for all within our community by providing professional, high-quality, and effective police services in partnership with the community.”

Gurley started out at the Brookhaven Police Department in April 2013, just 10 days after the city’s first police chief, Gary Yandura, was hired.

In March 2019, Gurley was promoted to deputy chief of police.

Gurley’s law enforcement career began in 1999 with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, before he joined the Sandy Springs Police Department in 2012.

He has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Life Saving Award, Medal of Valor, a Medal of Merit and Deputy of the Year.

Gurley will succeed Yandura, who will retire in January 2023 after almost 47 years in law enforcement — with 10 of those years being Brookhaven’s police chief. Yandura was appointed Brookhaven police chief in April 2013.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

