A bullet-riddled crime thriller with a serious mean streak gets trafficked onto the streaming charts

Netflix invited a horde of new fans into the Grishaverse with the release of Shadow and Bone, a series that combines two of Leigh Bardugo’s beloved series. The books the delightful Netflix series is based on have been popular among readers for just under a decade, with the first book — also titled Shadow and Bone—releasing in the summer of 2012. The years since have seen Bardugo put out a handful of additional releases, the majority of which take place in the sprawling world she created.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 HOURS AGO