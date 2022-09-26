Colin Cowherd unveils this week's Blazin' 5 picks, featuring more favorable predictions for the underdogs. The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to end the Philadelphia Eagles winning streak. Watch to see whether he thinks Trevor Lawrence will give Jalen Hurts a run for his money. Plus, Colin takes the upset for the Houston Texans, who're facing a Los Angeles Chargers team dealing with injuries. Colin also doubts the Las Vegas Raiders will secure their first win of the season vs Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos, and he shares his thoughts on the return of Zach Wilson for the New York Jets.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO