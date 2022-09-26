ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FOX Sports

Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD

Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Joe Burrow, Bengals face Tua & undefeated Dolphins on TNF | UNDISPUTED

Joe Burrow and the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals are a 3-and-a-half-point favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook going into tonight against Tua Tagovailoa and the undefeated Miami Dolphins. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions on the Bengals-Dolphins matchup that will kickoff Week 4 in the NFL.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage. And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers'...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
NFL
FOX Sports

Dolphins handed first loss as offense falters without Tua

The Miami Dolphins have pulled off a handful of wild wins this season, including two fourth-quarter comebacks, to become the latest unbeaten team in the AFC. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins rallied against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 despite trailing in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that created a lead Buffalo couldn't overcome. And in Week 2, Miami beat the Baltimore Ravens after erasing a 21-point deficit in a historic comeback.
NFL
FOX Sports

Seahawks’ Legion of Gloom defense has held them back. Can they adjust?

Leave it to the always upbeat Pete Carroll to find a ripple of hope in a sea of sadness. Carroll's Seattle Seahawks switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive front and designated a new defensive coordinator – former defensive line coach Clint Hurtt – this offseason. Through three weeks, they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL
FOX Sports

Are Patrick Mahomes' spats with Chiefs coaches meaningless?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were caught exchanging contentious words during the team's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis this past Sunday. The story didn't end there, of course. Social media – as it is wont to do – took the footage of Mahomes offering choice words...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Dolphins practice film leaked before TNF game vs. Bengals | THE CARTON SHOW

The Cincinnati Bengals Thursday Night Football match against the Miami Dolphins is not without headlines, the most recent being leaked practice footage from the Dolphins' camp. In a video leaked to social media, the Tua Tagovailoa's team is seen running plays, footage that could give the Bengals the upper hand in Thursday's game. Craig Carton and Terrell Suggs share their thoughts on the lack of security at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?

Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Patriots QB Mac Jones ruled out vs. Packers

The Patriots won't have their starting quarterback available when they face the Packers on Sunday. The Boston Herald reported Friday that Mac Jones' high-ankle sprain was reacting well to the treatment, and the second-year QB could be a game-time decision for the Week 4 matchup. However, backup Brian Hoyer was still "expected" to start, the report added.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Is Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson the better QB? | UNDISPUTED

The Buffalo Bills are (-3.5) favorites as they hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Both teams are 2-1, and this matchup will have two of the MVP favorites at quarterback with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate whether they would rather have Allen or Lamar as their QB moving forward.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Eagles land on top of Nick's Tiers heading into Week 4 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reveals his updated NFL tiers ahead of Week 4. Nick explains why his Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills are in the penalty box. Which teams need Odell Beckham Jr. to improve and how Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles a number 1 contender. Chris Broussard, Eric Mangini and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Blazin' 5: Week 4 goes to underdogs, will Raiders end losing streak? | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd unveils this week's Blazin' 5 picks, featuring more favorable predictions for the underdogs. The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to end the Philadelphia Eagles winning streak. Watch to see whether he thinks Trevor Lawrence will give Jalen Hurts a run for his money. Plus, Colin takes the upset for the Houston Texans, who're facing a Los Angeles Chargers team dealing with injuries. Colin also doubts the Las Vegas Raiders will secure their first win of the season vs Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos, and he shares his thoughts on the return of Zach Wilson for the New York Jets.
NFL
FOX Sports

Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him

After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
HOUSTON, TX

