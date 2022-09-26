Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
FOX Sports
Joe Burrow, Bengals face Tua & undefeated Dolphins on TNF | UNDISPUTED
Joe Burrow and the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals are a 3-and-a-half-point favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook going into tonight against Tua Tagovailoa and the undefeated Miami Dolphins. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions on the Bengals-Dolphins matchup that will kickoff Week 4 in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage. And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers'...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Dolphins handed first loss as offense falters without Tua
The Miami Dolphins have pulled off a handful of wild wins this season, including two fourth-quarter comebacks, to become the latest unbeaten team in the AFC. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins rallied against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 despite trailing in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that created a lead Buffalo couldn't overcome. And in Week 2, Miami beat the Baltimore Ravens after erasing a 21-point deficit in a historic comeback.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Tom Brady & Bucs headline NFL's Week 4 action | UNDISPUTED
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a one-point favorite at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Sunday night. Both teams are 2-1 in this Super Bowl 55 rematch. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner.
FOX Sports
Seahawks’ Legion of Gloom defense has held them back. Can they adjust?
Leave it to the always upbeat Pete Carroll to find a ripple of hope in a sea of sadness. Carroll's Seattle Seahawks switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive front and designated a new defensive coordinator – former defensive line coach Clint Hurtt – this offseason. Through three weeks, they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Are Patrick Mahomes' spats with Chiefs coaches meaningless?
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were caught exchanging contentious words during the team's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis this past Sunday. The story didn't end there, of course. Social media – as it is wont to do – took the footage of Mahomes offering choice words...
FOX Sports
Dolphins practice film leaked before TNF game vs. Bengals | THE CARTON SHOW
The Cincinnati Bengals Thursday Night Football match against the Miami Dolphins is not without headlines, the most recent being leaked practice footage from the Dolphins' camp. In a video leaked to social media, the Tua Tagovailoa's team is seen running plays, footage that could give the Bengals the upper hand in Thursday's game. Craig Carton and Terrell Suggs share their thoughts on the lack of security at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
FOX Sports
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
FOX Sports
Patriots QB Mac Jones ruled out vs. Packers
The Patriots won't have their starting quarterback available when they face the Packers on Sunday. The Boston Herald reported Friday that Mac Jones' high-ankle sprain was reacting well to the treatment, and the second-year QB could be a game-time decision for the Week 4 matchup. However, backup Brian Hoyer was still "expected" to start, the report added.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Terrell Suggs opens up on Lamar Jackson-Ravens impasse, Ed Reed's remarks | THE HERD
Terrell Suggs joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the biggest stories in the NFL. Suggs weighs in on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens dispute and Ed Reed’s comments on the situation.
FOX Sports
Is Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson the better QB? | UNDISPUTED
The Buffalo Bills are (-3.5) favorites as they hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Both teams are 2-1, and this matchup will have two of the MVP favorites at quarterback with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate whether they would rather have Allen or Lamar as their QB moving forward.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has more than proven himself. It's time for Ravens to pay up
There is no such thing as overpaying for a franchise quarterback. Despite the market rate for elite quarterbacks surpassing the $50 million mark, that remains a small price to pay for a proven difference-maker at the position. Three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson netted a fully guaranteed $230 million deal amid...
FOX Sports
Eagles land on top of Nick's Tiers heading into Week 4 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright reveals his updated NFL tiers ahead of Week 4. Nick explains why his Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills are in the penalty box. Which teams need Odell Beckham Jr. to improve and how Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles a number 1 contender. Chris Broussard, Eric Mangini and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Blazin' 5: Week 4 goes to underdogs, will Raiders end losing streak? | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd unveils this week's Blazin' 5 picks, featuring more favorable predictions for the underdogs. The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to end the Philadelphia Eagles winning streak. Watch to see whether he thinks Trevor Lawrence will give Jalen Hurts a run for his money. Plus, Colin takes the upset for the Houston Texans, who're facing a Los Angeles Chargers team dealing with injuries. Colin also doubts the Las Vegas Raiders will secure their first win of the season vs Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos, and he shares his thoughts on the return of Zach Wilson for the New York Jets.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers' biggest weakness ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Patriots | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright discusses Bill Belichick's quotes regarding Aaron Rodgers weaknesses. Nick then dives into Rodgers' biggest weakness displayed on the field in Green Bay's Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 4.
FOX Sports
Colin defends Russell Wilson's 'cringy' Dangerwich promo | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd wants to know, how can he get a Dangerwich sub delivered to the studio? after Twitter cracks jokes at the Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson for his sandwich promo, Colin comes to his defense.
FOX Sports
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
Comments / 0