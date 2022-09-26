ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Joe Mazzulla doesn't run from past issues with the law

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g00bN_0iAwqN5M00

BOSTON -- After suspending Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violating team policies, the Boston Celtics were left looking for a new head coach. Brad Stevens said last week that the most logical replacement for Udoka was Boston assistant Joe Mazzulla.

Mazzulla takes over with no head coaching experience in the NBA. His only time as a head coach came in Division 2 when he spent two years at Fairmont State. But he's been in Boston since 2019, first under Stevens and then with Udoka for one year, and Boston players are confident that he has what it takes to be an NBA head coach.

Unfortunately, Mazzulla's issues with the law came to light after he was promoted in the wake of Udoka's suspension. While in college at West Virginia, he was charged with underage drinking and fighting with police at a Pittsburgh Pirates game in 2008. He was arrested for domestic battery in 2009 after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck at a bar .

Mazzulla did not sidestep or belittle those incidents when asked about them on Monday. He said that both of them happened at a time when he was directionless in life, and has shaped the man that he is today.

"I can't talk about specifics, but I'm not the same person that I was. As you grow as a person, you're constantly having to build an identity. I didn't have one at a certain point in my life for whatever reason," Mazzulla explained. "You have to find a foundation, and for me that's my faith. How can I impact people positively around me? That is something that I have learned throughout my life.

"I've made mistakes. I'm not perfect," he said. "I've hurt people and I have had to use the situations I put myself in as a younger man to learn from and become a better person. That's what I've been focusing on: How can I recreate my identity as a person, rely on my faith, and have a positive impact on the people around me?"

Having a positive impact on people is the reason that Mazzulla got into coaching.

"I know my why. If you don't have a compass, it's very hard to direct yourself," he said. "You have to learn that on your own sometimes. My identity comes from my faith and my purpose. I got into coaching because I've had people pour into me, sacrifice for me, and I want to do that for my players."

The Celtics will hold their first practice under Mazzulla on Tuesday when training camp tips off. Boston will play its first preseason game on Sunday, with the regular season set to begin on Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Joe Mazzulla
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals What He Heard During Ime Udoka Controversy: “Celtics Management Went To Players And Said, 'We, Unfortunately, Can't Tell You Anything For Legal Reasons.'"

Updates about the Ime Udoka situation continue to pour in, and the most recent one was by NBA Insider, Jared Weiss, revealing how the management couldn't divulge information to the players regarding the controversy. Talking to Jam Packard on his podcast, Anything is Poddable, much of the discussion centered around...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pirates#The Boston Celtics
CBS Boston

Eck offers poignant insight as broadcasting career nears end

BOSTON -- With the Red Sox wrapping up a wasted season, there hasn't been much reason for most fans to be watching with rapt attention for every minute of every game. Yet for the many who enjoy listening to Dennis Eckersley on the NESN broadcast, these are the final days to take in one of the most unique game broadcasters in sports history.And in what proved to be a thoughtful, reflective, and poignant moment during Tuesday night's 4-hour affair between the Red Sox and Orioles, Eckersley touched on his personal approach to the job while also explaining in great detail...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
ESPN

Fantasy baseball rankings for 2023 points leagues

The 2022 fantasy baseball season might be near its conclusion, but the 2023 season will be here before you know it! Listed below are my way-too-early rankings for next season, designed specifically with ESPN points-style leagues in mind. These should help you get a head start on your planning for 2023, or to fine-tune your rosters throughout the offseason.
MLB
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy