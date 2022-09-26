Candy corn sold in some Massachusetts stores recalled over allergy risk
AUBURN - With about a month to go until Halloween, a Massachusetts-based company is recalling candy corn over an allergy risk.
Arcade Snacks in Auburn says its 15-ounce packages of candy corn may have undeclared egg that is not listed among the ingredients.
"People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," an FDA recall notice states.
The recall notice says the candy corn was sold at:
- Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
- Donelan's Supermarkets in Massachusetts
- Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
- Foodies in Massachusetts
- Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
- Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
The recalled packages have a best by date of 3/8/2023 and UPC # 0 18586 00114 4.
So far, no one has reported any illnesses in connection with the candy corn. Anyone who bought the recalled candy corn can return it to stores for a refund.
