Auburn, MA

Candy corn sold in some Massachusetts stores recalled over allergy risk

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Candy corn sold in Massachusetts recalled due to allergy concerns 00:34

AUBURN - With about a month to go until Halloween, a Massachusetts-based company is recalling candy corn over an allergy risk.

Arcade Snacks in Auburn says its 15-ounce packages of candy corn may have undeclared egg that is not listed among the ingredients.

"People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," an FDA recall notice states.

The recall notice says the candy corn was sold at:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan's Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut

The recalled packages have a best by date of 3/8/2023 and UPC # 0 18586 00114 4.

The recalled candy corn FDA

So far, no one has reported any illnesses in connection with the candy corn. Anyone who bought the recalled candy corn can return it to stores for a refund.

