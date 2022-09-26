Read full article on original website
WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Coronado, live at 7 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Coronado playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights.
Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.
Red Raider volleyball team faces No. 1 Texas on ESPN this Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The biggest game of the season so far is set to happen right here in Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on ESPN at the United Supermarkets Arena this Sunday at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big...
Surgery postponed for Monterey football player who collapsed after game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been just under a month since freshman Zaidyn Ward collapsed after a football game. Ward originally went to the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. There, he was told he would need open heart surgery. He was sent back home for a few weeks to recover from COVID-19 before undergoing the procedure.
Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
Lubbock author showcases new book at Hodges Elementary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laekan Zea Kemp, a Lubbock-born author, showcased her newest book to students at Hodges Elementary school. Kemp’s new book, a scary story for younger kids, is intended to celebrate Latin history and mythology. She began writing when she was a senior in high school and...
Preview: Red Raiders hit road for No. 25 K-State
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will look for its third win over a top-25 foe in just its fifth game of the season on Saturday as No. 25 Kansas State hosts the Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Action kicks off at 11 a.m. CT for the two teams that both enter the game 3-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 play.
Big 12 Conference Issues Official Reprimand and Fine for Texas Tech's Post-Game Celebration
The Big 12 has handed down a reprimand and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after the Red Raiders' post-game celebration following their OT win over rival Texas.
‘Other people will step up’: Long-time Daybreak Today partner reflects on 23 years with Sharon Maines
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a partnership that has become more of a friendship. “This is the longest partnership in my career,” Steve Divine, Daybreak Today co-anchor and forecaster, said. “We’re told also that as far as a morning team anchor team goes it’s the longest partnership in morning television in the country.”
Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
Matt Stell Reports: 25 years since the closure of Lubbock’s Reese Air Force Base
LUBBOCK, Texas – Reese Air Force officially closed this week in 1997 – making it the 25th anniversary of its shutdown. The base opened in 1942 as an army flying school, and was later renamed Reese Air Force Base in honor of 1st Lt. Augustus F. Reese, Jr., an airman from Shallowater who was killed in World War II.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that at around 6 p.m. one person was injured in a crash on the westbound access road [..]
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Lubbock closing its doors
LUBBOCK, Texas — Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is closing its doors on Friday due to inflation and increasing cost of operating. Tory Bruggeman, owner of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, said no one saw it coming after 4 years. She started the business after not knowing what to do after graduation back in 2018. Then, in […]
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
United Supermarkets donates $100,000 to Wallace Theater renovation project in Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, United Supermarkets presented The Wallace Theater with a check for $100,000, a donation to help complete the renovation and restoration of the nearly century-old theater. The Wallace Theater was built in 1928. For nearly a century, The Wallace Theater has been a cornerstone...
