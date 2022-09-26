ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Coronado, live at 7 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Coronado playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox34.com

Red Raider volleyball team faces No. 1 Texas on ESPN this Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The biggest game of the season so far is set to happen right here in Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on ESPN at the United Supermarkets Arena this Sunday at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Surgery postponed for Monterey football player who collapsed after game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been just under a month since freshman Zaidyn Ward collapsed after a football game. Ward originally went to the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. There, he was told he would need open heart surgery. He was sent back home for a few weeks to recover from COVID-19 before undergoing the procedure.
AdWeek

Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
fox34.com

Lubbock author showcases new book at Hodges Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laekan Zea Kemp, a Lubbock-born author, showcased her newest book to students at Hodges Elementary school. Kemp’s new book, a scary story for younger kids, is intended to celebrate Latin history and mythology. She began writing when she was a senior in high school and...
fox34.com

Preview: Red Raiders hit road for No. 25 K-State

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will look for its third win over a top-25 foe in just its fifth game of the season on Saturday as No. 25 Kansas State hosts the Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Action kicks off at 11 a.m. CT for the two teams that both enter the game 3-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 play.
fox34.com

Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
everythinglubbock.com

Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun

LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
LoneStar 92

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
