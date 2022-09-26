ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five keys to the game: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 13 Oregon's conference home-opener with Stanford (1-2, 0-2) on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0) return home from a scintillating road win over Washington State. That victory ensured a positive...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford

No. 13 Oregon is back home for its third game at Autzen Stadium this year, and it will come under the lights of #PAC12AfterDark. Oregon vs Stanford kicks off at 8:10 p.m. Saturday night, and the game will be broadcast by FS1. If history says anything about this matchup, it says the game could be wacky and full of surprises.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

PODCAST: Predicting the outcome of No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford

The Oregon Ducks enter Saturday evening against rival Stanford as a heavy 17-point favorite. How do we see the Oregon vs Stanford game playing out? Will there be chaos like last year or will this be the year the Ducks cover the spread and blow out the Cardinal? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the storylines, keys to the game, and make their predictions for how this game plays out on Saturday night from Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State at No. 12 Utah

Oregon State and No. 12 Utah are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Stanford, CA
Sports
City
Washington, CA
Local
Oregon College Sports
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
247Sports

Reviewing the Oregon-Stanford series over the past 10 meetings

The Ducks and Cardinal have met for some of the west coast's most memorable football games over the past decade or so. The rivals have acted as the now defunct Pac-12 North's heavyweights during that time with one of the two representing the division in the conference title game in nine of the past 11 seasons.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
247Sports

Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmage schedule

As football season heads into week five, Oregon baseball is heading into its first week of scrimmages. As the Ducks break in a top-five recruiting class, fans will get the chance to watch this experience as well. Starting Saturday, October 1st at 2:30 PM, Oregon baseball scrimmages will be open...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Oregon’s Red Zone Woes Are on Dillingham

Kenny Dillingham’s offense has taken fans by storm and is a breath of fresh air after the previous administration. His system is dynamic and gets players into space to make big plays, but Dillingham is also not afraid to put in a jumbo formation and power the ball forward in short-yardage situations. It is a nightmare for opposing teams to prepare for, as it is a rather complicated offense.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskies#Ceasar S Sportsbook#Free#Duckterritory
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Up in Smoke

To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
OREGON STATE
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon

If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
EUGENE, OR
The Skanner News

State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues

The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy