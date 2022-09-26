Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Five keys to the game: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 13 Oregon's conference home-opener with Stanford (1-2, 0-2) on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0) return home from a scintillating road win over Washington State. That victory ensured a positive...
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford
No. 13 Oregon is back home for its third game at Autzen Stadium this year, and it will come under the lights of #PAC12AfterDark. Oregon vs Stanford kicks off at 8:10 p.m. Saturday night, and the game will be broadcast by FS1. If history says anything about this matchup, it says the game could be wacky and full of surprises.
PODCAST: Predicting the outcome of No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford
The Oregon Ducks enter Saturday evening against rival Stanford as a heavy 17-point favorite. How do we see the Oregon vs Stanford game playing out? Will there be chaos like last year or will this be the year the Ducks cover the spread and blow out the Cardinal? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the storylines, keys to the game, and make their predictions for how this game plays out on Saturday night from Autzen Stadium.
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Oregon State and No. 12 Utah are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reviewing the Oregon-Stanford series over the past 10 meetings
The Ducks and Cardinal have met for some of the west coast's most memorable football games over the past decade or so. The rivals have acted as the now defunct Pac-12 North's heavyweights during that time with one of the two representing the division in the conference title game in nine of the past 11 seasons.
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
How former Ducks have performed through the first four weeks of the 2022 season
Turnover for the Ducks during the 2021-2022 offseason was near standard for college football. On average, a Power Five program lost 16 players in the transfer portal last season. Oregon, when you only include scholarship athletes, lost 12 players. The Ducks are doing just fine for themselves, as transfer quarterback...
Sabrina Ionescu returns to Oregon to coach kids’ basketball camp
Sabrina Ionescu, the former Oregon Duck basketball player who’s now breaking records in the Women’s National Basketball Association, is returning to Eugene in October to help share her skills with the players of the future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmage schedule
As football season heads into week five, Oregon baseball is heading into its first week of scrimmages. As the Ducks break in a top-five recruiting class, fans will get the chance to watch this experience as well. Starting Saturday, October 1st at 2:30 PM, Oregon baseball scrimmages will be open...
fishduck.com
Oregon’s Red Zone Woes Are on Dillingham
Kenny Dillingham’s offense has taken fans by storm and is a breath of fresh air after the previous administration. His system is dynamic and gets players into space to make big plays, but Dillingham is also not afraid to put in a jumbo formation and power the ball forward in short-yardage situations. It is a nightmare for opposing teams to prepare for, as it is a rather complicated offense.
Oregon football: Autzen Stadium among toughest road games per FBS players
A recent poll of FBS players by Goodyear showed many had some good things to say about Oregon football and Autzen Stadium, naming it among the toughest places to play in the country. The poll, released on Wednesday also took into account several other factors including the fanbases and climate....
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
eugeneweekly.com
Up in Smoke
To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues
The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Pedestrian killed in Hwy 99 crash in Corvallis
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver on Highway 99 in Corvallis on Tuesday night, officials said.
klcc.org
Weather outlook for Cedar Creek Fire prompts "surge task force" for the days ahead
Beginning Saturday, several days of gusty winds and warmer temperatures are expected around the Cedar Creek Fire outside Oakridge. Incident command personnel say they’re prepared. At today’s briefing for Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a fire weather outlook showed elevated fire severity including east winds exceeding 20 miles per hour,...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0