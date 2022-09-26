Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Grant Delpit says Myles Garrett’s accident sent shockwaves through the Browns; John Johnson III thinks he should rest vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III has been around Myles Garrett long enough to know he’ll probably try to play Sunday in Atlanta, but after the seeing photos of the smashed-up Porsche Garrett flipped multiple times on Monday, Johnson hopes he rests. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
Myles Garrett ‘looked happy’ in return but sits out practice; Denzel Ward has good chance to play: Quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett returned to the Browns facility Thursday morning after getting cited for failure to control his vehicle during his accident on his way home from practice Monday afternoon. But he sat out practice for the second straight day and his status for the Falcons game Sunday...
What they’re saying about the Bengals’ win over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football: Social media reaction
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals picked up a big win on Thursday Night Football in front of the largest home crowd Paycor Stadium has ever seen. Both offenses made plays early until Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after being slammed down on a sack. He was stretchered off the field and replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who led the Dolphins to a 15-14 lead, but couldn’t get on the board after that.
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury turns a joyful moment for Josh Tupoa into heartache
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupoa is going to have a hard time enjoying the memory of his first sack. The veteran defender has been with the Bengals since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2017. He’s played in 44 career...
How close is the Bengals’ offense to operating at full strength? They say it’s almost there
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first four weeks of the season haven’t gone as anyone expected for the Bengals. The complicated issue is that it has come with both positives and negatives. The positives are clear: The defense is the reason the team is 2-2, as the Bengals held...
Catching Rays in postseason could put Terry Francona in an uncomfortable spot: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The relationship between Guardians manager Terry Francona and Rays skipper Kevin Cash could take center stage if Cleveland and Tampa wind up meeting in the wild card round of Major League Baseball’s 2022 postseason. Francona joked with reporters Monday that he won’t be asking Cash,...
NFL’s handling of concussions questioned after Tua’s injury
The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were handed smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions. Still, […]
NFL・
NFL Week 4 ATS best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Sunday slate for Week 4 of the NFL regular season brings plenty of compelling storylines and premier matchups. After sorting through the...
Will Ohio State football’s NFL quarterback track record hurt C.J. Stroud? Hey, Nathan?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their questions about Ohio State football. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. Hey, Nathan: “Do you think Justin Fields’ lack of success in the...
What stood out from Myles Garrett’s press conference? Berea report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are officially listing defensive end Myles Garrett as questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta following his car crash on Monday. Garrett did not practice on Friday. Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also questionable with an ankle injury. Garrett spoke to the media on...
Cleveland Cavaliers will pick up cost of Bally Sports+ for season ticket holders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a frustrating couple of years for Cleveland Cavaliers fans who just want to watch live games on television. But the organization is making it easier for some of them this season. The team announced it will pick up the cost of Bally Sports+ subscriptions...
Tee Higgins’ big night against Dolphins came after spraining ankle in first quarter
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was asked if the injury Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered during Thursday night’s game was a reminder about the violent nature of the sport. Higgins shook his head. “I mean I know how physical it is,” Higgins said. “First week,...
Rookies have been ready from the jump in Cleveland and KC: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians manager Terry Francona bristles when asked to compare compare rookies such as Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez to opponents like Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. But one thing Francona and Royals skipper Mike Matheny agree on is the impact that the rookie class of 2022 has already had throughout the major leagues.
How Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller become the focal point of the Browns’ brutal ground attack
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After three weeks, the foundation of the Jacoby Brissett-led Browns offense is a brutal and relentless ground attack led by guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. That run game is starting to open up the short passing game and some deep shots of play action. Cleveland’s...
Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney questionable for Falcons game
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are both questionable for the Falcons game Sunday. Kevin Stefanski said he needs the next 24 hours to determine if they can play. Garrett has a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut wrist. He also has a bloodshot left eye after hitting...
How the Bengals secondary delivered in key prime-time moments against the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III each have a penchant for making big plays in key moments. The Cincinnati Bengals safety tandem led the defensive backfield in the team’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins under the prime-time lights on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Bell had the only two interceptions of the game while Bates tied for the team lead for solo tackles with six.
Bengals aren’t sure how long DJ Reader will be sidelined with knee injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t sure when starting defensive tackle DJ Reader will return to the lineup. Reader will miss a minimum of four weeks after being placed on injured reserve before Thursday’s game against the Dolphins. According to coach Zac Taylor, there’s a very real...
Why the Browns will start fast on Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons
BEREA, Ohio -- There are two Kevin Stefanski games in my mind heading into this game for some reason. The first is Week 13 in 2020 against the Tennessee Titans. The Browns blitzed the Titans to the tune of a 38-7 halftime lead before hanging on for dear life to win the game.
