Cleveland, OH

What they’re saying about the Bengals’ win over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football: Social media reaction

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals picked up a big win on Thursday Night Football in front of the largest home crowd Paycor Stadium has ever seen. Both offenses made plays early until Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after being slammed down on a sack. He was stretchered off the field and replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who led the Dolphins to a 15-14 lead, but couldn’t get on the board after that.
NFL’s handling of concussions questioned after Tua’s injury

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were handed smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions. Still, […]
NFL Week 4 ATS best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Sunday slate for Week 4 of the NFL regular season brings plenty of compelling storylines and premier matchups. After sorting through the...
DraftKings promo code: how to get 40-1 NFL Week 4 odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 4 is already underway, but there is still time to use the latest DraftKings promo code for a significant odds boost....
Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
How the Bengals secondary delivered in key prime-time moments against the Dolphins

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III each have a penchant for making big plays in key moments. The Cincinnati Bengals safety tandem led the defensive backfield in the team’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins under the prime-time lights on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Bell had the only two interceptions of the game while Bates tied for the team lead for solo tackles with six.
