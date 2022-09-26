CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals picked up a big win on Thursday Night Football in front of the largest home crowd Paycor Stadium has ever seen. Both offenses made plays early until Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after being slammed down on a sack. He was stretchered off the field and replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who led the Dolphins to a 15-14 lead, but couldn’t get on the board after that.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO