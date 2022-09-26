So, the Cleveland Guardians are in the postseason but your wardrobe is stuck in the ‘90s? Here are 10 must-have items to solve that

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns hit the road this weekend, traveling to Atlanta where they will play their second NFC South opponent - the Falcons - on the road. We’re previewing all aspects of Sunday’s contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on our Friday podcast. We start with the things you need to know to get you ready for the key matchups. Then we get into prop bets about Jacoby Brissett, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, the first-half score and more.

