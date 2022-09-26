So, the Cleveland Guardians are in the postseason but your wardrobe is stuck in the ‘90s? Here are 10 must-have items to solve that

Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rookies have been ready from the jump in Cleveland and KC: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians manager Terry Francona bristles when asked to compare compare rookies such as Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez to opponents like Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. But one thing Francona and Royals skipper Mike Matheny agree on is the impact that the rookie class of 2022 has already had throughout the major leagues.
Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals starting lineups for Sept. 30, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Friday’s game between the Guardians and Royals. Where: Progressive Field, 7:10 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (88-68) vs. Royals (63-93). Starting pitchers: RHP Aaron Civale (3-6,...
WKYC
Former Cleveland Browns TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from an unrelated story. Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar, who spent a portion of the 2018 offseason with the Cleveland Browns, was one of two rock climbers who died in an accident in California on Wednesday according to officials, our sister station WFAA is reporting.
Cleveland.com news quiz for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022: The AL Central Division title returns to Cleveland for the first time since ...?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians have brought playoff baseball back to Cleveland, the first time that’s happened since ... It might be longer than you think ... or maybe not that long after all. If you think you know, then give this week’s cleveland.com news quiz a shot. It has 10 questions on current events from the past week in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland Cavaliers will pick up cost of Bally Sports+ for season ticket holders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a frustrating couple of years for Cleveland Cavaliers fans who just want to watch live games on television. But the organization is making it easier for some of them this season. The team announced it will pick up the cost of Bally Sports+ subscriptions...
Exhibit on Negro Leagues to open at Money Museum and Learning Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Money Museum and Learning Center is set to launch Triple Play, an exhibit honoring the legacy of the Negro Leagues. The exhibit will open Tuesday, Oct. 18. It tells the stories of Negro League teams and players in Cleveland...
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
Myles Garrett: Crash was ‘definitely a wake-up call’; grateful to be alive, vows to slow down
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett showed up for his press conference Friday with a scary-looking ruptured blood vessel in his left eye, some banged-up body parts, a boatload of gratitude and a vow to the slow down after flipping his Porsche 911 multiple times on Monday. “This will be...
Let your thoughts be known on vision for Severance Center: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Give your thoughts on vision for Severance Center: The Cleveland Heights Board of Control is asking residents for feedback on a newly drafted Vision Statement for Severance Town Center. A city release states: As the heart of Cleveland Heights, Severance Town Center demands redevelopment and re-imagination...
Myles Garrett speaks on car accident & more: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Myles Garrett took questions regarding his recent car accident, his game status ahead of Sunday’s game, and more on Friday. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department. On the one-car accident on Monday, how he is feeling now and if he will...
Browns vs. Falcons: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns hit the road this weekend, traveling to Atlanta where they will play their second NFC South opponent - the Falcons - on the road. We’re previewing all aspects of Sunday’s contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on our Friday podcast. We start with the things you need to know to get you ready for the key matchups. Then we get into prop bets about Jacoby Brissett, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, the first-half score and more.
Plastic surgeon carves unique niche as pumpkin sculptor
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Dr. Gregory Fedele loves to make faces. As a plastic surgeon, with a practice in Beachwood, it’s part of his job. But Fedele has pursued another passion that has fused with his vocation -- and found a unique medium to work in. “Artists do make...
DANCECleveland brings NYC choreographer, former Ohioan Gina Gibney to Akron
AKRON, Ohio -- When Gina Gibney was four years old, she started taking dance lessons at Ethyl Battin Dance Academy in Mansfield, not far from her home in rural Springfield Township in Richland County. As a teen, she had no intention of a professional dance career. Things changed when she went to Case Western Reserve University. She found herself studying dance, then pursuing a professional career. Now she’s a New York City-based choreographer, director, entrepreneur, and the founder, artistic director and CEO of a multi-faceted performing arts center and contemporary dance troupe Gibney Company.
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
What stood out from Myles Garrett’s press conference? Berea report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are officially listing defensive end Myles Garrett as questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta following his car crash on Monday. Garrett did not practice on Friday. Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also questionable with an ankle injury. Garrett spoke to the media on...
Walleye Slam, Fall Brawl ready to go: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The annual quest for big Lake Erie walleye is already attracting thousands of anglers to sign up early for the Lake Erie Walleye Slam and the Lake Erie Fall Brawl. Both Lake Erie walleye fishing derbies will be held from Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 27.
Kevin Stefanski speaks on Browns & Myles Garrett: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke Friday on the matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the status of Myles Garrett, and more. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department.
Battle of the Land Semifinals will Rock Tower City this Weekend
Fans will narrow top 16 acts down to four in local music competition sponsored by Bedrock and iHeartMedia
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Middleburg Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Adnane Ouarzazi is opening a new Great Greek Mediterranean Grill on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The 43-seat, fast-casual restaurant is the second location of the franchise restaurant in the Cleveland area. Both are owned and operated by Ouarzasi, an avid traveler and food enthusiast. The other...
Akron Children’s Hospital offers pediatric sports rehabilitation at Pinnacle Sports Medina
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital this week announced it will offer pediatric-focused sports rehabilitation care at Pinnacle Sports Medina. The program offers sports rehabilitation care for young athletes ages 10 through college and is located inside Pinnacle Sports at 313 Medina Rd.
