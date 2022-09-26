Read full article on original website
PODCAST: Predicting the outcome of No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford
The Oregon Ducks enter Saturday evening against rival Stanford as a heavy 17-point favorite. How do we see the Oregon vs Stanford game playing out? Will there be chaos like last year or will this be the year the Ducks cover the spread and blow out the Cardinal? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the storylines, keys to the game, and make their predictions for how this game plays out on Saturday night from Autzen Stadium.
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford
No. 13 Oregon is back home for its third game at Autzen Stadium this year, and it will come under the lights of #PAC12AfterDark. Oregon vs Stanford kicks off at 8:10 p.m. Saturday night, and the game will be broadcast by FS1. If history says anything about this matchup, it says the game could be wacky and full of surprises.
Reviewing the Oregon-Stanford series over the past 10 meetings
The Ducks and Cardinal have met for some of the west coast's most memorable football games over the past decade or so. The rivals have acted as the now defunct Pac-12 North's heavyweights during that time with one of the two representing the division in the conference title game in nine of the past 11 seasons.
Five keys to the game: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 13 Oregon's conference home-opener with Stanford (1-2, 0-2) on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0) return home from a scintillating road win over Washington State. That victory ensured a positive...
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Oregon State and No. 12 Utah are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmage schedule
As football season heads into week five, Oregon baseball is heading into its first week of scrimmages. As the Ducks break in a top-five recruiting class, fans will get the chance to watch this experience as well. Starting Saturday, October 1st at 2:30 PM, Oregon baseball scrimmages will be open...
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
