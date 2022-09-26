ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Several football games moved to Thursday

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

Due to the impending tropical storm/hurricane expected to arrive later this week, several high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday.

These include (as of 2:15 p.m. on Monday), Roanoke Rapids at Northern Nash; Nash Central at Rocky Mount; North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe and North Edgecombe at Northwest Halifax.

Kickoff for these games is 7 p.m.

Updates to this schedule will be made as the Rocky Mount Telegram learns of changes to the following games: Cary Christian at Faith Christian School, Rocky Mount Prep at Southeast Halifax, Gates County at Tarboro and Wayne Christian at Rocky Mount Academy.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Tarboro, NC
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Education
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Football
Rocky Mount, NC
Education
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Sports
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina. As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been...
RALEIGH, NC
piratemedia1.com

After six days, the Pitt County Fair celebration ends

The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair ended its annual celebration, which started on Sept. 20th and ended on Sept. 25th, at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina which offered food, live performances, music, rides and more. The Pitt County fair introduced people to multiple forms of entertainment,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Christian
WITN

Rocky Mount police plan National Night Out for Oct. 4

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are inviting people to attend their National Night Out event this year. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station. The Rocky Mount Police...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#North Edgecombe#Faith Christian School#Rocky Mount Academy
WITN

Suspect named, reward offered in Monday’s Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have named a suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting in Duplin County. There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Antonio Hodges. The 44-year-old Goldsboro man is wanted for the murder of Vincent Woodley, Jr. Woodley was...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two injured in Winterville small plane crash

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were injured Wednesday in a plane crash at a private airstrip off County Home Road. Those two individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not known as of Wednesday evening. No fatalities were reported. North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers responded to […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WITN

Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a plane crash in Pitt County in the area of County Home Road. Few details are known at this time, but the crash is reported to have happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. WITN is told that there are...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston teenager wounded in late morning shooting near high school

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a late morning shooting that injured a 19-year-old in a neighborhood behind Kinston High School. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Larkspur Road. Police were called to that area shortly after. The high school went on a modified lockdown that has since been lifted.
KINSTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy