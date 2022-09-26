Several football games moved to Thursday

Due to the impending tropical storm/hurricane expected to arrive later this week, several high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday.

These include (as of 2:15 p.m. on Monday), Roanoke Rapids at Northern Nash; Nash Central at Rocky Mount; North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe and North Edgecombe at Northwest Halifax.

Kickoff for these games is 7 p.m.

Updates to this schedule will be made as the Rocky Mount Telegram learns of changes to the following games: Cary Christian at Faith Christian School, Rocky Mount Prep at Southeast Halifax, Gates County at Tarboro and Wayne Christian at Rocky Mount Academy.