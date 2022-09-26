ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

RadarOnline

'She Hasn’t Forgotten’: Regis Philbin Told Kathie Lee Gifford Secrets About Kelly Ripa Feud Before His Death

Regis Philbin shared all the secrets about his feud with Kelly Ripa to Kathy Lee Gifford before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ripa, 50, has been making the rounds promoting her new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories — where she spilled about Philbin. In the book, Ripa claimed there were “bad days” on set and Philbin did not always make her feel comfortable. The ex-soap star took over the co-hosting spot from Kathie Lee Gifford in 2001. Gifford worked with Philbin from 1998 to 2000. He eventually stepped down in 2011. Philbin passed away in...
6abc

Let's Meet Leap-Frog in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Brandon Stanley reveals his character, Leap-Frog in the series. After a brief cameo appearance in episode 5, eager Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be glad to know that actor, Brandon Stanley confirms that he will play the frog-based character, Leap-Frog in the popular Disney+ TV series "She-Hulk." "My real name is Eugene Patilio," Stanley tells On The Red Carpet. " I was the son of a villain named Vincent Patilio. I want to clear my father's bad name."
