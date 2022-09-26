ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Teens Being Charged As Adults For Midday Armed Oxon Hill Carjacking, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
The gun that was seized in Prince George's County. Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Three teens are facing charges for allegedly carjacking a pair at gunpoint in broad daylight in Prince George's County, officials announced.

Prince George’s County Police patrol officers from the Oxon Hill Station arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from Washington, DC on Sunday, Sept. 25 following an investigation into a midday carjacking.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a reported armed carjacking in the 6700 block of Livingston Road, where two victims advised that they had just been carjacked at gunpoint.

The suspects then allegedly fled in the victims’ black Honda Civic.

Minutes later, a second 911 call led patrol officers to the 6500 block of Livingston Road where they located the carjacked Honda and multiple men who matched the descriptions of the carjacking suspects.

The three began to run away, police said, but officers, with the assistance of the Aviation Section, quickly arrested each of the suspects.

Further investigation led to the seizure of a loaded ghost gun with a defaced serial number (ghost gun) was recovered from one of the suspects, and officers said the keys to the carjacked car were also located.

Each of the three was charged with armed carjacking, and one of the 17-year-old suspects is also being charged for possessing the handgun.

All three teens are being charged as adults, according to police.

They remain in the custody of the Department of Corrections. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 516-3788 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Peter wise one
3d ago

yes the parents need to be held responsible for what their young thugs did but also those young thugs thank goodness are being charged as adults but each parent should spend 5 years behind bars and the young thugs who were armed should be spending 10 years behind nice tough bars of steel

David
3d ago

hold the parents responsibility. make change for our society. ban guns. ban violence. push love and happiness and unity and peace between us

