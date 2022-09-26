Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce
Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband called their marriage "irretrievably broken,” according to court documents.
southerntorch.com
The Fair returns to DeKalb County
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The 67th annual DeKalb County VFW Fair, returned this week. The fair will run through Saturday, October 1. This year, the fair boasts a new attraction, the “World Famous Walllena” family who will be performing an aerial artistry event, twice nightly. The schedule...
WAFF
Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in crash on AL Highway 69
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Thursday morning. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed one female was killed in the crash on Alabama Highway 69. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the woman as Madeline Roberson, 28. According to...
weisradio.com
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Summer Honors List Of Gadsden State Community College
Gadsden, Ala. — The Summer Semester 2022 President’s List at Gadsden State Community College was released by President Kathy Murphy. Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 (with all A’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level. work are named...
Autoweek.com
10 Strange but True NASCAR Stories about Talladega Superspeedway
It remains a popular tale—backed by 192 years of evidence—that NASCAR president Bill France built his massive Talladega Superspeedway atop a sacred Native American burial site in eastern Alabama. As local legend goes, the land near Eastaboga was cursed for all time when President Andrew Jackson forced three long-established tribes to relocate to Oklahoma along the infamous “Trail of Tears.”
Lake Yahou 50k in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 8th at 8:00 am Dirty Soles Trail Races and McClellan Development Authority will hosts a 50k at Lake Yahou. Join them for the FIRST trail run to be held at the beautiful Lake Yahou Park! The Lake Yahou 50k is a trail run hosted by Dirty Soles Trail Races, creator of the McClellan Madness endurance trail run. The race will take place October 8, 2022 at 8 AM from the Lake Yahou Park trailhead. Registration is $75 for the full 50k and $45 for a 10-mile option.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
weisradio.com
Body Recovered From Black Creek Gorge In Gadsden
The Body of a 42 year old Gadsden man was recovered from the Black Creek Gorge near Noccalula Falls Park on Wednesday. The Press Release from the City of Gadsden said the City’s Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive individual in the Gorge between the suspension bridge and the Falls.
Piedmont 2022 Chief Ladiga Marching Festival
Piedmont, AL – The Chief Ladiga Marching Festival will be October 8 at Piedmont High School. 16 bands will be attending and they are expecting a huge crowd. If any local businesses would like to donate money, food, or equipment, please email jthomas@pcsboe.us. They will be glad to advertise for businesses at the event and for the reminder of football season.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
IN THIS ARTICLE
First responders recover body from Noccalula Falls
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – First responders recovered a body from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park Wednesday afternoon. The Gadsden Fire Department was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive individual in the gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge. First responders located the individual in a rocky area and determined […]
Emotional (and humorous) Farewells Given As Mayor Wayne Willis Presides Over His Final Weaver City Council Meeting
Weaver, AL – The Weaver City Council held its regularly scheduled work session and city council meeting as well as a public hearing on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. The public hearing was held from 3:00 pm to 4:00pm for the purpose of discussion of the following:
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for September 29th
Amanda Barton, 42 of Collinsville, arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant by the Leesburg Police Department. Jamie Kimmons, 39 of Centre, charged with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. William Estes, 42 of Cedar Bluff, arrested on 7 outstanding...
wvtm13.com
Body recovered from gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A body was recovered Wednesday from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama. Learn more in the video above. According to the city, the Gadsden Fire Department responded to the gorge on a report of an unresponsive person between Noccalula Falls and the park's suspension bridge. Upon arriving, first responders found the person in a rocky area and determined they "had been deceased for a period of time," the city said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
GSCC Educational Briefs For October
Gadsden, Ala. – Gadsden State Community College’s Continuing Education. Program is offering ACT preparation courses covering four core subjects – English, reading, math and science. Classes will meet at the Cardinal Tutoring Center located in Allen Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus. The session dates, times and course offerings are as follows:
Former Madison Co. resident charged with international parental kidnapping
A former Madison County resident living in Germany was extradited back to the United States and charged with international parental kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds
Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
Chickens Can Come to Roost in Anniston Soon
Anniston, AL – Per the Aniston Public Information Officer, Jackson Hodges, the domesticated chicken permit may be obtained starting Monday, October 3rd for $10.00. Each permit will be valid from January 1st through December 31st, and must be renewed yearly.
Comments / 0