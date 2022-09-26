Read full article on original website
Related
Sick of Jeans? Check Out These Flowy Palazzo Pants for Your Fall Wardrobe
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One thing we know a lot of people dread about summer coming to an end is having to make the switch from shorts and skirts to jeans. We’ll always have an appreciation for denim, but we don’t want […]
This Hooded Sweater Is Taking Cozy Fashion to a New Level
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Two of our favorite things to wear in the fall and winter are obviously a sweater and a hooded sweatshirt. Comfy is key in the cold, which means warm, soft fabrics, oversized fits and pieces we can throw […]
This Turtleneck Adds a Little Bit of Spice to the Classic Sweater Style
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Who’s pumped for sweater weather? It’s a rhetorical question, of course. We all love cozying up in warm, soft knits, sipping on pumpkin-flavored lattes and scoping out the newly undead Spirit Halloween in our town. It’s not just […]
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 8 Fall Staples Will Go With Your Favorite Jeans and Black Boots
When you think about your fall wardrobe staples, there's a strong chance jeans and black boots come to mind. I, for one, wear these two pieces on the regular to create some of my favorite looks. I also enjoy the items because they're highly versatile. While you may already have...
Nordstrom Just Put All Of The Trendiest Fall Shoes In One Spot—And Some Styles Are Shocking
In fashion, sometimes it’s good to get a little push in the direction of what’s trending. Try as we might to keep up with all of TikTok’s viral fashion favorites, there simply isn’t enough time in the day to jot down everything. So, we’re sending a big debt of gratitude to Nordstrom because they just put *every* trending fall shoe in one place. After scrolling through thousands of options, we’ve determined the 10 best stylish shoes at Nordstrom. Tysm for our saved sanity, Nordy. After checking out all of these popular pieces, there are a few clear front runners when it...
8 best women’s high-waisted jeans, from skinny to mom styles
The beloved high-waisted jean has evolved massively over the past decade. A trend that started off solely with the high-waisted skinny soon spread into popular mom jeans. Any style that emerged from that point on has come in a high-waist cut – and we are forever grateful. In our opinion, it’s the most flattering cut for all body shapes and works with every style, from bootcut to straight.But of all the stressful shopping experiences we have to endure, nothing quite compares to looking for a pair of jeans that fit. For an item of clothing that is such a core...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Katie Holmes is Chicly Fall-Ready in Chanel Cardigan, Jeans & Flats for Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon
Katie Holmes brought her effortlessly relaxed style to New York City for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Arriving at the event at Locanda Verde, the “Alone Together” star wore a pair of high-waisted Chanel jeans. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette and indigo-hued denim, the retro-inspired pair was cinched with a pearl-topped button and layered over a white ribbed scoop-neck tank top. Holmes gave the set an autumn-ready spin with an oversized tan knit cardigan from the French brand’s Fall 2022 collection, featuring dark brown trim, gold camellia-shaped buttons and a swirling pattern of brown, red and cream acorns. Completing her outfit was a quilted metallic gold Chanel crossbody bag.
Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Yellow Suit and Square-Toed Mules for Pattern Beauty Meet-and-Greet
Tracee Ellis Ross packed a punch while promoting her haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, at Sephora this weekend. Arriving for a meet-and-greet event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, the Golden Globe-winning star posed with fans in a sunflower-yellow suit by Lafayette 148. Styled by Karla Welch, the double-breasted style featured a sharp blazer with long sleeves and pointed lapels, as well as a pair of pleated pants. Shiny gold squared bamboo hoop earrings finished Ross’ ensemble. When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of matching heeled mules by Gia Borghini. Her $595 style featured yellow linen...
In Style
Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With Every It Girl’s Favorite Fall Boot
New York Fashion Week has officially come and gone, and (surprising to no one) Bella Hadid once again carried the event on her back while serving both on and off the runway. On Wednesday, the supermodel was spotted walking the streets of New York City ahead of an appearance in Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion week show in the epitome of cool-girl style. Bella sported a simple white tank top layered under a fitted black button-up for the outing, but the main focal point was a pair of controversial bottoms only a Hadid could pull off: white wide-leg Bermuda shorts.
15 Fashion Finds at Kohl’s That Could Pass As Designer — Starting at $19
Save big of so many styles that could seriously be mistaken as designer fashion by shopping our picks from Kohl's — details
Cardi B Shines In Crystal-Embellished Sandals & Sleek Velvet Jumpsuit For Romantic Date Night With Offset
Cardi B pulled out a show-stopping outfit with sparkling heels to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband Offset. On Monday, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker gave her Instagram followers a sneak peak of the romantic date night. To celebrate the milestone, the Grammy Award-winning rapper wore a crushed velvet twist jumpsuit by Yves Saint Laurent. The garment was complete with long sleeves, pointy shoulder pads, draped details at the front and fitted pants. To amp up the glam, the “Up” artist accessorized with silver chunky earrings and a large diamond. For a dramatic effect she also added long french nails. Cardi...
Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere
Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’. The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area. She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with...
I Can (and Will) Wear These Jeans Every Day—Here Are 5 Chic Looks
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
Fran Drescher Suits Up in Double Breasted Blazer & Mesh Pointed-Toe Pumps at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event
Fran Drescher hit the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. dressed in a black and white ensemble inspired by men’s suiting with peekaboo footwear. The actress was suited up in a cropped black double-breasted blazer which she wore overtop a sparkling silver mock neck top, the metallic shine contrasting the stark black garment in a pleasing manner. For bottoms, the “Happily Divorced” star donned pleated slightly oversized black slacks to match her blazer, the simple silhouette and color making the trousers extremely versatile. Drescher wore her dark brown tresses back and out of her face,...
thezoereport.com
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
Leon Bridges Teams With Wrangler on Denim Collection
Leon Bridges is continuing his partnership with Wrangler with a new denim collection. The Grammy-winning musician has teamed with the fashion brand for a denim collection in celebration of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary. The 29-piece collection includes women’s and men’s pieces including jeans, jackets, tops and other styles.
In Style
Gigi Hadid Walked the Runway in a See-Through Silver Fishnet Dress
It's official: the Fashion Month runways have determined that sheer dresses are not going anywhere anytime soon. And Gigi Hadid went one step further, making a case for fishnet frocks during the holiday season in a metallic look on the Chloé runway. On Thursday, the supermodel traipsed down the...
Here’s How Style Influencers Wore Their Kahlana Barfield-Brown Future Collective Pieces
From transforming dresses to shirts and even wearing shirts as skirts, the fashion girls have been serving.
Comments / 0