SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday is starting off with patchy fog and some clouds once again with mild temperatures in the upper 50s. Any fog in the area will dissipate through the morning with mostly to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. There will be a steady plume of high cirrus clouds moving across. Temperatures will still make a run toward the record of 84 set in 1971 despite these high clouds. I expect a high around 83 and humid. Our next cold front arrives after midnight Thursday and ushers in a cooler change to the 60s for highs and a big drop in humidity levels. Winds will be gusty Thursday and this will enhance our fire weather concerns in ongoing drought conditions.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO