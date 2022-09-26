Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
People in San Antonio rally to raise funds for three siblings tragically killed in car crashAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Find Your New Look with Chica Beauty
Make 2023 "The Year of The Chica." Toni and Mei Lon from Chica beauty are here this morning with some great ideas to change up your look for the New Year. Take a look to learn more!. CHICA BEAUTY. Facebook: Chica Beauty | San Antonio TX. Twitter: @chicabeautyusa. Instagram: @chicabeautyusa.
news4sanantonio.com
Clayton Perry to return to San Antonio City Council following leave of absence
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry is returning to San Antonio City Council, effective Jan. 12. Perry had been on leave from his city council seat, stemming from the Nov. 6 hit-and-run incident on Redland Road and Jones Maltsberger Road. Perry fled the scene without providing any information.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo invites you to name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day
SAN ANTONIO - Tough luck this Valentine's Day? Is your ex-partner, boss, or bestie giving you a hard time? Name a cockroach after them!. The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its annual Valentine’s Day "Cry Me a Cockroach" Fundraiser, where the funds will support the zoo’s vision in securing a future for wildlife.
news4sanantonio.com
Second round of applications for United with Uvalde Fund being accepted
SAN ANTONIO - The United Way of San Antonio announced on Wednesday that the second round of applications for the United with Uvalde Fund have opened. The fund was set up to provide grants to organizations that provide "trauma-informed behavioral and mental health services for students, teachers and residents in Uvalde. This may also include programs that support increasing staff capacity to provide mental health services."
news4sanantonio.com
Reaction pours in as Clayton Perry is set to return to his seat on City Council Thursday
SAN ANTONIO — It's the return to office that has everyone talking as District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry will return to council for the first time since being arrested for a hit-and-run. “I’ve spoken to him almost either every day or every couple of days. So, we've been in...
news4sanantonio.com
Will gain an extra 34 minutes of daylight in the evening over next 6 weeks
SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday is starting off with patchy fog and some clouds once again with mild temperatures in the upper 50s. Any fog in the area will dissipate through the morning with mostly to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. There will be a steady plume of high cirrus clouds moving across. Temperatures will still make a run toward the record of 84 set in 1971 despite these high clouds. I expect a high around 83 and humid. Our next cold front arrives after midnight Thursday and ushers in a cooler change to the 60s for highs and a big drop in humidity levels. Winds will be gusty Thursday and this will enhance our fire weather concerns in ongoing drought conditions.
news4sanantonio.com
Destination casino resort could be coming to the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - A casino in San Antonio?. The idea is not as far fetched as it once seemed. A resolution (SJR 17) has been filed in the state senate by Democrat Carol Alvarado that would permit Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio to build a four or five star destination resort - with shops, restaurants, and, yes, a casino.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman dies after being hit by a car during large fight on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Angela Walk and South Picoso Street. Police said at least 30 people were in the street when a fight broke out. Three...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries
The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
news4sanantonio.com
Grease fire forces evacuation at Chinese restaurant in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas - Fire crews had to evacuate an entire strip center after a fire broke out at a restaurant. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Wu's Kitchen along Farm-to-Market 78 near Venture Way. People passing the business reported that flames were as large as five...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into back of Northeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars after slamming her car into a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. at a home off Greenjay Drive near Higgins Road. When first responders got to the scene, they found a car had crashed inside...
news4sanantonio.com
Police: Man robs convenience store, gets caught after recognized as former employee
KERRVILLE -- A Kerrville man is arrested after allegedly robbing a convenience store Monday morning. Police say they were able to tie the 29-year-old man to the crime after he was recognized -- as someone who used to work there. Police responded to a convenience store in the 3300 block...
news4sanantonio.com
TIMELINE: Four years since 2019 Anaqua Springs shooting deaths, case still unsolved
Tuesday, Jan. 10 marks four years since Nichol Olsen and her two daughters were found dead in the upscale Anaqua Springs home of Nichol's boyfriend, Charles Wheeler in an upscale Bexar County neighborhood. Olsen and her daughters, 16-year-old Alexa Denice Montez and 10-year-old London Sophia Bribiescas, were found dead on...
news4sanantonio.com
Child predator to serve 20 years in prison, ordered to pay $100K to victims
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is set to serve 20 years in prison and pay $100,000 in restitution for the sexual exploitation of children. According to court documents, 22-year-old Tanner Real extorted ten minors into sending him sexually explicit material. In addition to his prison sentence, Real was...
Comments / 0