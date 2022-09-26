ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Find Your New Look with Chica Beauty

Make 2023 "The Year of The Chica." Toni and Mei Lon from Chica beauty are here this morning with some great ideas to change up your look for the New Year. Take a look to learn more!. CHICA BEAUTY. Facebook: Chica Beauty | San Antonio TX. Twitter: @chicabeautyusa. Instagram: @chicabeautyusa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Second round of applications for United with Uvalde Fund being accepted

SAN ANTONIO - The United Way of San Antonio announced on Wednesday that the second round of applications for the United with Uvalde Fund have opened. The fund was set up to provide grants to organizations that provide "trauma-informed behavioral and mental health services for students, teachers and residents in Uvalde. This may also include programs that support increasing staff capacity to provide mental health services."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Will gain an extra 34 minutes of daylight in the evening over next 6 weeks

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday is starting off with patchy fog and some clouds once again with mild temperatures in the upper 50s. Any fog in the area will dissipate through the morning with mostly to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. There will be a steady plume of high cirrus clouds moving across. Temperatures will still make a run toward the record of 84 set in 1971 despite these high clouds. I expect a high around 83 and humid. Our next cold front arrives after midnight Thursday and ushers in a cooler change to the 60s for highs and a big drop in humidity levels. Winds will be gusty Thursday and this will enhance our fire weather concerns in ongoing drought conditions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Destination casino resort could be coming to the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - A casino in San Antonio?. The idea is not as far fetched as it once seemed. A resolution (SJR 17) has been filed in the state senate by Democrat Carol Alvarado that would permit Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio to build a four or five star destination resort - with shops, restaurants, and, yes, a casino.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries

The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Grease fire forces evacuation at Chinese restaurant in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas - Fire crews had to evacuate an entire strip center after a fire broke out at a restaurant. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Wu's Kitchen along Farm-to-Market 78 near Venture Way. People passing the business reported that flames were as large as five...
CONVERSE, TX

